Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17 Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43 ___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27 Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0 Miami 42, Baltimore 38 N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16 N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30 New England 17, Pittsburgh 14 Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10 L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27 San Francisco 27, Seattle 7 Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17 Denver 16, Houston 9 Green Bay 27, Chicago 10
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7 Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½ Tampa Bay 82 65 .558 6½ Baltimore 76 70 .521 12 Boston 71 75 .486 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 67 .544 _ Chicago 76 71 .517 4 Minnesota 73 74 .497 7 Kansas City 58 89 .395 22 Detroit 56 91 .381 24
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 97 51 .655 _ Seattle 81 65 .555 15 Los Angeles 64 83 .435 32½ Texas 63 83 .432 33 Oakland 53 94 .361 43½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 94 55 .631 _ Atlanta 92 55 .626 1 Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12½ Miami 61 87 .412 32½ Washington 51 96 .347 42
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ Milwaukee 78 69 .531 8½ Chicago 62 85 .422 24½ Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 102 44 .699 _ San Diego 81 66 .551 21½ San Francisco 70 77 .476 32½ Arizona 68 79 .463 34½ Colorado 64 83 .435 38½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Baltimore 5, Toronto 4 Boston 13, Kansas City 3 Houston 11, Oakland 2 N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8 L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4 Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m. Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 1 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0 N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3 Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8 San Diego 6, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 5, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Jameson 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
