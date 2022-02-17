DUNCANSVILLE - Meadowbrook Christian jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back to open the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament with a dominating 68-40 quarterfinal win over Johnstown Christian Thursday at Blair County Christian School.
Jacob Reed scored 15 points to lead Meadowbrook (16-8), the No. 3 team from the East, plus Ashton Canelo added 12 points vs. Johnstown (11-9), the No. 2 team from the West.
Meadowbrook will play East No. 1 Northumberland Christian in today's semifinals at 4:30 p.m.
ACAA Tournament
At Blair County Christian School
Meadowbrook Chr. 68, Johnstown Chr. 40
Meadowbrook 27 17 19 5 - 68
Johnstown Chr. 11 5 11 13 – 40
Meadowbrook (16-8) 68
Ashton Canelo 5 2-3 12; Gabe Rodriguez 4 1-1 9; Michael Smith 3 0-0 9; Noah Smith 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 5 1-2 15; Jacob Bair 2 0-0 4; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 3 0-0 8; Copeland Locke 1 0-0 2; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 4-6 68.
3-point goals: Reed 4, M. Smith 3, Erb 2, Dugan.
Johnstown Chr. (11-9) 40
Noah Baker 4 0-0 9; Chris Burkey 0 2-4 2; Dionte Coleman 8 0-0 18; Jacob Taylor 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Digvardi 0 0-0 0; Michael Taylor 2 0-1 4; Brian Williams 0 0-0 0; Jeremiah Taylor 1 2-2 5; Kaiden Acosta 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 40.
3-point goals: Coleman 2, Baker, Je. Taylor.
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 38
Dubois Christian 23
DUNCANSVILLE - Kailey Devlin and Emily Baney both scored in double figures to lead Meadowbrook to a quarterfinal victory over Dubois at Blair County Christian School.
Devlin scored 18 points and had seven steals and six rebounds, plus Baney chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (12-11), the No. 2 team from the ACAA-East.
Meadowbrook outscored Dubois (14-6), the No. 3 team from the West, 19-11 in the second half to pull away.
In today's semifinals Meadowbrook will face West No. 1 team Johnstown Christian at 6:30 p.m.
ACAA Tournament
At Blair County Christian School
Meadowbrook Christian 38, Dubois Christian 23
Dubois Christian 3 9 4 7 - 23
Meadowbrook 10 9 11 8 – 38
Dubois Christian (14-6) 23
Emily Deitch 1 0-0 3; Rorrie Maynard 3 0-0 7; Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2; Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2; Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2; Ella Shenkle 3 1-4 7. Totals: 10 1-4 23.
3-point goals: E. Deitch, Maynard.
Meadowbrook Chr. (12-11) 38
Kailey Devlin 6 6-7 18; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 3; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 5 0-2 10; Madi McNeal 2 0-0 5; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-9 38.
3-point goals: Millett, McNeal.
