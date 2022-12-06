LEWISBURG — After finishing as the second-place team in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s Division I, Lewisburg’s field hockey squad was well-represented as the HAC-I’s coaches selected their 2022 all-star team.
A total of five players made the first team for Lewisburg: Junior forwards Whitney Berge and Avery Mast, junior midfielder Ryan Brouse and freshman mid Tia Berge, plus junior back Carley Wagner.
“Having four juniors and one freshman named to the first team all-star list speaks volumes about the level of talent we return for next year,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “These individuals in particular are driven competitors with a passion for the sport and have already begun working towards next year’s personal and team goals.”
Along with finishing second in the HAC-I, the Green Dragons went 15-6 (6-1 HAC-I) and claimed the program’s second District 4 Class A title in four years.
The aforementioned players all played big parts in the team’s success this past season.
Whitney Berge scored 14 goals and had 15 assists this season, plus Mast had 18 goals and 18 assists. In addition, Brouse had four goals and three assists, and Tia Berge added three goals and six assists for Lewisburg this year.
“All of them are either a member of indoor field hockey clubs, a part of indoor leagues, or both. Avery and Ryan play for Bison club, Whitney plays for Pa Power club, and Tia plays for WC Eagles club,” said coach Berge. “I’ve seen many of our team members play in tournaments already this weekend and our indoor league started the week after our last state game. So, the work never stops but the improvement continues and is sure to show up next year in our 2023 season.
“As a coach, it’s nice to see that level of commitment and more importantly, that love for the sport,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
What was also very nice for Tonya Berge was the fact that both of her daughters landed on the first team.
“Obviously, I am proud to have both of my daughters receive first team honors,” she said. “They’ve been practice buddies since they were both able to safely wield a stick, so it was cool to see them play together this year on the same team. Landing on the first team together was just a bonus.”
The remainder of Lewisburg’s starting lineup also found its way on either the second team or on the honorable mention squad. Those players include senior forward Maddy Ikeler (17G/3A), senior mid Olivia Bartlett (3G), senior back Liv Holthus and sophomore back Lauren Hetherington on the second team; and freshman forward Maddy Moyers and senior goalkeeper Keeley Baker.
“I am so proud to have our whole starting lineup receive honors this year. Obviously, we have a lot of individual talent, but our success came from the fact that we played well together as a team,” said coach Berge. “So, it’s only right and fitting that our entire starting lineup received honors. All of our honorees are very deserving and earned their place across the three teams.
“After this year’s success, the team understands that we can achieve a lot together and they are all motivated to be contributors to the team’s success next year,” Berge added.
Also landing on the second team were Milton senior forward Sara Dewyer and freshman mid Alyvia Russell.
Field hockey
Heartland Athletic Conference
2022 Division I All-Star Team
First Team
Forwards: Whitney Berge, Lewisburg; Avery Mast, Lewisburg; Carly Aument, Selinsgrove; Lexi Freed, Selinsgrove. Midfielders: Tia Berge, Lewisburg; Ryan Brouse, Lewisburg; Cassidy Kibler, Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, Selinsgrove. Backs: Velvet Sterowski-Heck, Danville; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg; Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; Lexi Felty, Selinsgrove; Kylee Hessek, Selinsgrove. Goalkeeper: Kaitlyn Gabel, Danville.
Second Team
Forwards: Saige Sarviss, Danville; Maddy Ikeler, Lewisburg; Sara Dewyer, Milton; Allison Bucher, Selinsgrove. Midfielders: Molly Earnest, Danville; Olivia Bartlett, Lewisburg; Alyvia Russell, Milton; Ali Beddall, Selinsgrove. Backs: Lauren Hetherington, Lewisburg; Liv Holthus, Lewisburg; Sydney Sinko, Shikellamy; Anna Kratzer, Selinsgrove. Goalkeeper: Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Maddy Moyers, Lewisburg; Elleana McConnell, Milton; Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy. Midfielders: Maddie Rider, Danville; Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, Danville; Regan Klinefelter, Milton; Gabbie Whitenight, Milton; Brianna Gordner, Milton. Backs: Allie DiCostanzo, Milton; Regan Drasher, Selinsgrove. Goalkeeper: Keeley Baker, Lewisburg.
