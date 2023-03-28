NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Michigan's Mason Parris, who went unbeaten while winning the NCAA heavyweight championship, has been named winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation's top college wrestler.

WIN magazine on Monday announced Parris received 38 of 64 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.

