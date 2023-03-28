NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Michigan's Mason Parris, who went unbeaten while winning the NCAA heavyweight championship, has been named winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation's top college wrestler.
WIN magazine on Monday announced Parris received 38 of 64 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.
Three-time national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State finished second in the voting and four-time champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was third.
Parris went 33-0 this season and earned bonus points in 64% of his wins with 11 falls, three technical falls and seven major decisions. He averaged three takedowns and 9.7 points per match this season, and 17 of his wins were against nationally ranked opponents.
He outscored his opponents 49-6 in the NCAA championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this month, beating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet 5-1 in the title bout.
Parris is the third straight heavyweight to win the Hodge Trophy, which has been presented since 1995 and is named for the undefeated, three-time NCAA champion for Oklahoma from 1955-57.
Texas names Terry as full-time coach after Elite Eight run
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday named Rodney Terry as full-time head basketball coach, removing the interim tag after he led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard.
The school tweeted the news of Terry's appointment and scheduled a Tuesday news conference to introduce him as head coach going forward.
The announcement came barely 24 hours after the Longhorns' season ended when Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday. Financial terms and years of the agreement were not immediately available.
Rewarding Terry with the promotion was no surprise.
He took over the Longhorns as acting head coach when Beard was first suspended on Dec. 12 after a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was then given the title of interim head coach when Beard was fired Jan. 5. The charge against Beard was dismissed in February.
Texas won the Big 12 Tournament championship under Terry and questions about his future with the program were amplified as the Longhorns kept winning in the postseason. Texas fans wondered what more he needed to prove and Longhorns players publicly advocated for him to get the job.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had praised Terry’s job handling the team in crisis and gave him a raise, though only through April. He’d also noted Terry inherited a veteran, senior-heavy roster and strong staff of assistants built by Beard.
That lineup could have disintegrated into chaos after Beard’s arrest. Instead, the Longhorns finished second in the Big 12 in the regular season and earned a No. 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas went 22-8 under Terry, and he march to the Elite Eight was the program's first time beyond the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend in 15 years.
Terry is the second Black head coach in program history, joining Shaka Smart, who coached Texas from 2015-2021.
Terry, 54, had a previous stint as an assistant at Texas under Rick Barnes from 2002-2011. He also was head coach at Fresno State and UTEP. He left UTEP after three seasons to join Beard’s staff in 2022. He is 185-164 as a head coach.
Beard has since been hired at Mississippi.
Villanova All-American Siegrist declares for WNBA draft
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova star and AP All-American Maddy Siegrist will not return for a fifth season and has declared for the WNBA draft.
Siegrist led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and the Sweet 16 for the second time ever this season. She led the country in scoring at 29.2 points per game and averaged 9.2 rebounds. She's the two-time Big East Player of the Year.
Siegrist played four seasons and is the career leading scorer in Villanova basketball history for both men and women with 2,896 points. She also became the career leading scorer in Big East history for men and women with 1,693 points, in regular-season conference games only.
The NCAA granted athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra season of eligibility. Siegrist decided the time was right to jump to the WNBA.
The Wildcats lost to Miami in the Sweet 16, meaning Siegrist had until Monday's deadline to decide if she would return for another season or declare for the draft. Players on teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament have 48 hours after their final game to make a decision. The WNBA draft is April 10.
Siegrist scored 20 or more points in all 37 games this season, including 17 games of 30 points or more. The 37 consecutive 20-point game stretch is the longest streak by any women’s or men’s Division I player this century. She scored a career-best 50 points against Seton Hall on Feb. 11 on 20-of-26 shooting.
Ella Payer named Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Ella Payer earned her second Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honor on Monday after she became the school’s all-time leader in draw controls during Saturday’s road victory over Lafayette.
Payer had a huge game in Easton, recording nine draw controls, five ground balls, and four caused turnovers. Her ninth draw control was the biggest of the day. After Lafayette closed within 17-15 with 1:07 to play, Payer was first to the ball off the draw, and the Bison were able to run out the clock.
Payer now has a Bucknell-record 172 career draw controls. She was one shy of the mark entering the day, and she tied and broke the record early in the contest. The previous school record was 164, set by Bonnie Buechel during her outstanding career from 2006-09.
A two-time All-Patriot League honoree, Payer also earned PL Defensive Player of the Week honors on March 6 after Bucknell’s 22-6 win over St. Bonaventure.
Payer now ranks fourth in the Patriot League in draw controls per game (5.89), ground balls per game (2.33), and caused turnovers per game (1.44). She is the only player in the league ranking in the top 10 in all three categories.
Maguire repeats as MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Scoring 11 goals during a three-game week for the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team has helped sophomore Katie Maguire earn her second consecutive MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
Maguire has led the Warriors offensively through the first seven games of the season, notching 25 goals.
Maguire scored five goals against Muhlenberg on Monday, winning three draw controls and picking up two ground balls. On Wednesday, Maguire notched another hat trick as she won six of the Warriors’ draw controls against Susquehanna University. She finished off the week in a 13-11 win on Sunday, March 26, scoring another three goals, picking up four ground balls, caused three turnovers, and won seven draws. Through the week, she went 8-of-10 in free position attempts.
Maguire ranks third in the conference in three offensive categories, averaging 3.57 goals per game, 4.00 points per game, and 5.43 draws per game.
Maguire was also named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week on March 20 after totaling nine goals in a 2-0 for the Warriors.
