Milton 44
Jersey Shore 38
JERSEY SHORE — Milton’s girls basketball team is picking up steam heading into the District 4 Class 4A playoffs as the Black Panthers on Monday beat Jersey Shore, 44-38, to claim their third straight victory.
Crystal Hamilton paced Milton (7-8) with 12 points, plus Leah Walter added nine in the victory for the Black Panthers, who have moved up to the No. 4 spot in the district standings thanks to the win.
Milton next plays at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 44, Jersey Shore 38at Jersey ShoreScore by quarters
Milton 8 11 13 12 — 44 Jer. Shore 8 9 7 14 — 38
Milton (7-8) 44
Kiersten Stork 2 3-4 7; Leah Walter 4 1-2 9; Morgan Reiner 3 0-0 6; Crystal Hamilton 6 0-1 12; Abbey Kitchen 2 1-2 5; Kyla Rovenolt 0 1-2 1; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-1 2; Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 6-12 44.
3-point goals:
None.
Jersey Shore (2-13) 38
Delaney Herbst 6 0-0 12; Ella Tencyck 1 0-0 2; Devon Walker 3 2-4 8; Grace Lorson 0 1-2 1; Sophia Kauffman 0 0-0 0; Celia Shemory 1 2-2 4; Morgan Witt 0 0-0 0; Rachel Lorson 2 0-0 4; Aubrey Schilling 2 1-2 5; Sam Machmer 1 0-2 2; Natalie Haight 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 6-12 38.
3-point goals: None.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44
Columbia Co. Chr. 20
MILTON — Meadowbrook got back to within a game of .500 with a dominating Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Columbia County. The Lions improve to 8-9. No further information was available.
Mifflinburg at
Central Mountain
MILL HALL — The all-Wildcats matchup between host Central Mountain and visiting Mifflinburg was postponed by snow. The game will be made up at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
