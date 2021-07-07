MECHANICSBURG — The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association has announce its 2021 All-State Team for 2021, and Lewisburg Area High School first baseman Brynn Wagner is a member of the Class 3A team.
The team was selected from approximately 400 nominations by high school coaches and media members statewide. A first team and second team was then voted on and chosen for each of the six classifications by the PaHSSBCA committee.
In 21 games this season, Wagner batted .508 and had 32 hits and 26 runs scored with 25 RBI, six doubles, one triple and one home run. She also posted a .597 on-base percentage and a .682 slugging percentage.
Wagner helped Lewisburg to a 17-5 overall record, an 11-3 mark in the HAC-II and a berth into the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
(0) comments
