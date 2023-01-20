LEWISBURG — Coach Brent Sample knew his Lewisburg girls basketball team needed to play a full game if the Green Dragons wanted to prevail against a talented Mount Carmel squad during Thursday’s nonleague matchup.
The scrappy Green Dragons played the Red Tornadoes tough for 30 minutes, but the final 2 minutes were a different story.
Down by a bucket late, Lewisburg wasn’t able to sink the equalizer as Mount Carmel held on for a 35-31 victory in the Dragons’ Den.
“We talked at the beginning, when you play a team like this, it’s got to be for 32 minutes. Unfortunately, we spotted them a couple of points at the beginning, and we had to fight back,” said Sample.
“But I was really proud of the girls and the effort they put forth. They fought, they pushed, and they did everything I asked of them. We made it a game at the end, but we just came up a little bit short.”
Mount Carmel (12-2) was on fire early as it began the game with an 8-2 run that resulted in a 16-9 lead.
All of the points came from senior forward Alyssa Reisinger off three-put back baskets and a couple of free throws.
In the second quarter Sophie Kilbride sunk a couple of baskets to help Lewisburg (8-5) grab the momentum back with a 6-0 run. The Green Dragons would win the period to trail the Red Tornadoes by just two points at the break (19-17).
Lewisburg’s defense also ramped up the pressure in the second quarter as the unit held Mount Carmel to just three points.
“Defensively, the girls really worked, and we got into the passing lanes,” said Sample. “There have been some games this year where we’ve had some lapses (defensively), but they really work on the defensive end of the floor. When we get going on defense, it kind of sparks our offense.
“There’s no quit in this team. We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year, but they keep fighting. This is one of those teams where they can be down, but not out, and it was good to see that,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Red Tornadoes extended their lead to seven (30-23) in the third behind six more points from Reisinger.
Four baskets from Kilbride in the fourth helped Lewisburg close its deficit to a single possession (33-31) with 2 minutes remaining in the game.
But four costly turnovers committed by the Dragons in the final moments of the fourth allowed the Red Tornadoes to hold onto their lead. Single free throws made by Reisinger and Rachel Witkoski in the final seconds made sure their lead wouldn’t slip away.
Kilbride and Resinger scored 15 points apiece to lead their respective squads, plus Kilbride also had six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.
“Our turnovers have gone down recently, but I think Mount Carmel started pressing us at the end and the game kind of got away from us a little bit, and it was tough to bounce back from,” said Sample. “Look at what Mount Carmel has done recently — they’ve beaten some really good teams by a lot of points. No one wants to lose games, but if you can find moral victories — playing a team like Mount Carmel down to the wire (is one of them).
Mount Carmel is a very good team — probably one of the best teams in the area,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “It was good to push this game to the end. I would’ve liked to have won this game, but I think the girls can use this (for motivation) and build from this.”
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Carmel 35, Lewisburg 31
At Lewisburg
Mt. Carmel 16 3 11 5 – 35
Lewisburg 9 8 6 8 – 31
Mount Carmel (12-2) 35
Ava Chapman 1 1-3 4; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3; Karli Berkoski 0 0-0 0; Abbey Klokis 1 0-0 2; Rachel Witkoski 2 1-2 6; Katie Witkoski 1 09-2 3; Alyssa Reisinger 5 5-7 15. Totals: 11 9-16 35.
3-point goals: Chapman, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski, K. Witkoski.
Lewisburg (8-5) 31
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-2 4; Maddy Moyers 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 7 0-0 15; Teagan Osunde 0 2-2 2; Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2-4 31.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
JV score: Lewisburg, 39-30.
