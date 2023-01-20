LEWISBURG — Coach Brent Sample knew his Lewisburg girls basketball team needed to play a full game if the Green Dragons wanted to prevail against a talented Mount Carmel squad during Thursday’s nonleague matchup.

The scrappy Green Dragons played the Red Tornadoes tough for 30 minutes, but the final 2 minutes were a different story.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.