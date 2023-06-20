ALMEDIA – It’s been quite some time since Lewisburg last fielded a Major Division softball team in the District 13 Tournament.
However, after a heartbreaking loss in its tourney opener, Lewisburg was fighting for its postseason life against Milton in Monday’s elimination bracket game.
Lewisburg lived to see another day when the Union County All-Stars scored 10 runs in the first inning to cruise to a 16-1, three-inning victory at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field.
“This is all a great experience. This is the first time we’ve fielded a team in the all-star tournament in I don’t know how long,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Shannon, whose team lost a heartbreaker to Selinsgrove, 5-4, on Friday.
“It has been a while, so for Lewisburg to come out here and get its first win in an all-star tournament like this is a huge win, and a great present for the kids.”
A 10-run first inning paved the way for Lewisburg’s dominating win.
Morgan Shannon hit a two-run single, and Ellie Kennedy had an RBI single to highlight the inning.
Lewisburg also took advantage of a number of Milton miscues, which included four errors, two passed balls, and a bases-loaded walk.
“That was huge. The girls’ plate discipline was great. We talked a lot before the game of the girls picking their pitch, hunting their pitch, and they did a great job of doing that, which gave us that huge cushion that took a lot of burden off (starting pitcher) Morgan (Shannon), and she was just able to go out there and throw easy, and get outs for us defensively,” said Lewisburg’s manager.
“We talked to Morgan about going out there and pitching her game and try not to get rattled, because we knew there were a couple of girls on the Milton squad who like to manufacture runs by doing delayed steals and doing first to third stuff, so we knew that was going to happen, but I think we kind of overreacted to that instead of knowing the situation – we were up by 10 runs.”
The lead grew substantially for Lewisburg in the second when the team tacked on six more runs with help from an RBI double by Hailee Kieffer plus a two-run single from Ellie Heather.
Milton, which is also making its first appearance in the District 13 Tournament in years, scored its lone run in the second inning on an error following a bunt base hit by Gabby Reiff.
The performance leaves Milton’s players plenty of room to grow and improve upon for following appearances in the all-star tournament.
“It was not a good day, but they tried. It was our first time coming. And for many of the girls, this was their first year playing, too,” said Milton manager Lisa Hardy.
“We had some fielding errors, but all in all we have to work on our pitching. Confidence is big, and we got to definitely keep building it up.”
And as great as the win was for Lewisburg, manager Shannon just wants his girls to enjoy it, but forget about it once they hit the hay for the night.
After all, Lewisburg has to come right back and play Danville in another elimination game at 8 p.m. tonight.
“I told the girls to enjoy the win tonight until your heads hit the pillow, and when you wake up it’s all about Danville,” said Lewisburg’s manager.
District 13 Tournament
Major Division Softball
At First Keystone Community Bank Field
Lewisburg 16, Milton 1 (3 innings)
Milton 010 – 1-1-7
Lewisburg (10)6x – 16-5-4
Morgan Shannon and Brinley Haile. Madison Lytle, Ava Rhodes (1) and Sadie Scholl.
WP: Shannon. LP: Lytle.
Top Milton hitters: Scholl, walk; Sadie Houtz, run scored; Gabby Reiff, 1-for-1; Addisyn Hardy, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Emma Apanel, walk; Shannon, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run scored; Meg Mitchell, run; B. Haile, walk, 2 runs; Hailee Kieffer, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Lilley Tillson, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Harper Haile, 2 runs; Ruby Mitchell, walk, 2 runs; Ellie Kennedy, 1-for-1, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Tymber Jamieson, 2 RBI, run; Madison Wetzel, RBI; Ellie Heather, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.