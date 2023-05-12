WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg will have two seeded teams when the District 4 Doubles Tennis Tournament begins 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
The duo of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma are the No. 2 seed. They will face Danville’s second team of Stefan Kupas and Collin Cummins in the first round.
Lewisburg’s second team of Greyson Azeredo and Alexey Rosenberg are seeded No. 8. Their opponents in the first round are Montoursville’s second team of Teli Bobotas and Josh Wentzler.
Milton will have two teams in the competition this weekend.
The Black Panthers’ first team consists of Deven Shoemaker and Trace Witter, while their second team is Tyler Geiswite and Gaven Russell.
Shoemaker and Witter plays Galeton’s No. 5-seeded team of Micah Baston and Reilly Streich, while Geiswite and Russell plays South Williamsport’s team of Kade Sanford and Wyatt Robbins.
In addition, Mifflinburg will have a team in action on Saturday. The Wildcats’ tandem of Matthew Blake and Andrew Blake play Montoursville’s No. 6-seeded team of James Keher and Wyatt Fry.
Central Columbia will also have two seeded teams in the tourney.
The Blue Jays’ team of Matt Getz and Adam Lang is the No. 1 seed, while Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino are seeded No. 3.
Hughesville’s John Finnegan and Mason Thomas are the tournament’s No. 4 seed, plus Wellsboro’s team of Peyton McClure and Jacob Abadi are seeded No. 7.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.