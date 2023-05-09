MILTON — Trailing Milton by a run in the fourth, Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler and Zach Wertman both homered in the inning to put the Wildcats in front prior to taking the nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Monday.
Dressler’s homer to center plated Zeb Hufnagle, who reached base on an error, to give Mifflinburg (12-5) a 7-6 lead. Then after Lucas Whittaker flied out, Wertman hit a solo shot to center to give the Wildcats a two-run lead.
An inning later Andrew Diehl hit an RBI double, and he then stole third and scored on an error on the play to build Mifflinburg’s lead to 10-6.
However, a two-run bottom of the fifth kept Milton (3-9) into the game, but the Wildcats tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Zach Kerstetter hit an RBI single and two more runs scored on wild pitches in the seventh for Mifflinburg.
Monty Fisher added a solo home run in the first inning for the Black Panthers, plus Gehrig Baker batted 2-for-3 with a double, and Quinn Keister batted 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
The Wildcats next play at Penns Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Black Panthers play at Selinsgrove also at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 14, Milton 8
At Milton
Mifflinburg 140 321 3 – 14-12-3
Milton 105 020 0 – 8-6-3
Lucas Kurtz, Luke Rokavec (3), Lucas Whittaker (7) and Whittaker, Zach Kerstetter (7). Brayden Gower, Logan Shrawder (3), Gehrig Baker (5) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Rokavec. LP: Shrawder.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, HR (4th, 1 on), walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Whittaker, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2, HR (4th, solo), 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Kaiden Kmett, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Kurtz, 1-for-1, walk, run; Rokavec, 1-for-2; Lane Hook, walk; Kerstetter, 2-for-4, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs.
Top Milton hitters: Monty Fisher, 1-for-4, HR (1st, solo), 2 RBI, run; Ethan Rhodes, RBI; Keister, 1-for-4, run; Gower, walk, run; Luke Goodwin, walk, run; Shrawder, walk, RBI, run; Avery Reiff, run; Baker, 2-for-3, double, walk, run; Dom Lytle, walk; Quinn Keister, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Warrior Run 6,
Jersey Shore 4
JERSEY SHORE — The Defenders scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take the nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Isaiah Betz first hit an RBI double to bring home Gabe Engel with the game’s go-ahead run, and in the next at-bat Landon Polcyn lined an RBI single to right to bring home Betz.
Polcyn, who also pitched in relief to help get the win for the Defenders (7-8), batted 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Warrior Run next hosts Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 6, Jersey Shore 4
At Jersey Shore
Warrior Run 121 000 2 – 6-8-0
Jersey Shore 001 030 0 – 4-8-0
Griff Harrington, Landon Polcyn and Aidan Lewis. G. Martzall, T. Bauder (3), C. Griffin (5) and G. Dapp.
WP: Harrington. LP: Martzall.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Gabe Engel, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Polcyn, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Mason Sheesley, 1-for-3, run; Lewis, 2-for-3, double, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, RBI.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: B. DePasquale, 3-for-4, RBI; C. Griffin, 1-for-4; Bauder, 1-for-2, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 walks, 2 RBI, run; Martzall, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Dapp, 1-for-3, triple, RBI; K. Peacock, 1-for-1, triple, walk, 2 runs.
Softball
Warrior Run 9,
Bucktail 8
FARWELL — The Defenders scored twice in the fifth inning to break a tied game and take the nonleague win over the Bucks and inch closer to a District 4 playoff berth.
Abby Evans drove in two runs for Warrior Run (10-7), plus Kayla Swartchick batted 2-for-4 and had a double and RBI.
The Defenders next play at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 9, Bucktail 8
At Bucktail
Warrior Run 430 020 0 – 9-9-3
Bucktail 330 101 – 8-13-1
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. M. Wagner and M. Mason.
WP: Heyler. LP: Wagner.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Mackenzie Watts, 2-for-3, RBI; Liana Dion, 2 runs.
Top Bucktail hitters: L. English, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; H. Burrows, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Wagner, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; E. Sockman, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; K. Wagner, 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
South Williamsport 18,
Lewisburg 1 (3 innings)
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons suffered their worst loss of the season when the Mountaineers tallied nine runs in the first inning before ending the game early with eight more in the third to cruise to the nonleague win.
Lewisburg (3-7) got a 2-for-2 day from Gracie Murphy, who also drove in the lone run for the Green Dragons. Ryan Brouse batted 1-for-2 and scored the run.
The Green Dragons next play at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
South Williamsport 18, Lewisburg 1 (3 innings)
At Lewisburg
So. Williamsport 918 – 18-7-0
Lewisburg 100 – 1-4-6
Kimmy Shannon, Carley Wagner (1), Addy Shedleski (3) and Sydney Bolinsky. A. Schuler and L. Reidy.
WP: Schuler. LP: Shannon.
Top South Williamsport hitters: G. Goodman, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; A. Rieppel, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Schuler, 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run; S. Lorson, 1-for-1, 3 walks, RBI, run; Reidy, RBI, run; K. Cardone, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; E. McLaughlin, walk, RBI; M. Hills, walk, 2 runs; E. Holtzapple, run; M. Pinkerton, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 1-for-2, run; Wagner, 1-for-1, walk; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-2, RBI.
Montoursville 15,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Warriors scored early and often to run away with the Heartland-II victory. Montoursville improves to 11-5, while Milton falls to 0-14. The Black Panthers next plays at Hughesville today at 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Milton splits with Selinsgrove
MILTON — Milton’s girls got just three individual wins, but the Black Panthers made up for it by sweeping the relays and getting more second- and third-place finishes to beat the Seals, 75.5 to 74.5.
Sammy Roarty claimed the 800 (2:27.22), Brianna Gordner took the discus (89-7) and Mackenzie Lopez won the javelin (134-1), in addition to the three relay wins.
In the boys’ meet, won by Selinsgrove 96-53, Milton got wins from Ryan Bickhart in the 1600 (4:30.96) and 3200 (10:12.12), Joel Langdon in the high jump (6-0), Anthony Wendt in the pole vault (13-0), Xzavier Minium in the triple jump (42-3) and Connor Snyder in the javelin (168-2).
Boys
Selinsgrove 96, Milton 53
3200R: Selinsgrove, 8:47.69. 110HH: 1. Brady Deivert, S, 15.62; 2. Carlos Stuter, S. 100: 1. Logan Rodkey, S, 10.98; 2. Xzavier Minium, M; 3. Devon Mitchell, S. 1600: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 4:30.96; 2. Derick Blair, S; 3. Rex Farr, M. 400R: Selinsgrove, 44.22. 400: 1. Wyatt Teats, S, 53.20; 2. Izayah Minium, M; 3. Philip Gesumaria, S. 300IH: 1. Deivert, S, 41.99; 2. Evan Dagle, S; 3. Carlos Stuter, S. 800: 1. Blair, S, 2:06.57; 2. Bobby Kruskie, S; 3. Jack Kappen, S. 200: 1. Rodkey, S, 22.47; 2. X. Minium, M; 3. Mitchell, S. 3200: 1. Bickhart, M, 10:12.12; 2. Michael Andretta, S; 3. Zach Wentz, S. 1600R: Selinsgrove, 3:37.73. High jump: 1. Joel Langdon, M, 6-0; 2. Anthony Wendt, M; 3. Michael Stebila, S. Pole vault: 1. Wendt, M, 13-0; 2. Trey Locke, M; 3. Damian Hahn, S. Long jump: 1. Jon Sheaffer-Kaufman, S; 2. Bastian, S; 3. Ashton Krall, M. Triple jump: 1. X. Minium, M, 42-3; 2. Krall, M; 3. Tyler Ruhl, S. Discus: 1. Max Maurer, S, 147-6; 2. Colin Melhorn, S; 3. Carter Young, S. Javelin: 1. Connor Snyder, M, 168-2; 2. Jace Brandt, M; 3. Young, S. Shot put: 1. Maurer, S, 49-7; 2. Melhorn, S; 3. Theodore Ruhl, S.
Girls
Milton 75.5, Selinsgrove 74.5
3200R: Milton, 11:15.55. 100H: 1. Abby Parise, S, 15.95; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, M; 3. Alyssa Varias, S. 100: 1. Carly Aument, S, 12.59; 2. Camron Roush, M; 3. Kelise Morales, M. 1600: 1. Shaela Kruskie, S, 5:24.46; 2. Sammy Roarty, M; 3. Jayden Mather, M. 400R: Milton, 52.16. 400: 1. Aument, S, 1:03.35; 2. Sara Dewyer, M; 3. Erin Merwine, S. 300H: 1. Parise, S, 46.85; 2. Lopez, M; 3. Ava Blair, S. 800: 1. Roarty, M, 2:27.22; 2. Kruskie, S; 3. Adelyn Bush, M. 200: 1. Aument, S, 25.74; 2. Roush, M; 3. Keturah Rice, M. 3200: 1. Kruskie, S, 11:56.32; 2. Emma East, M; 3. Talya Bardole, M. 1600R: Milton, 4:22.33. High jump: 1. Braelyn Heim, S, 4-8; 2. Liz Schrock, M; 3. Maddy Fertig, S. Pole vault: 1. Grace Bingaman, S, 8-6; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Kendrina Keller, S. Long jump: 1. Parise, S, 16-11; 2. Fertig, S; 3. Amelia Gainer, M. Triple jump: 1. Blair, S, 31-11; 2. Aliana Ayala, M; 3. Schrock, M. Discus: 1. Brianna Gordner, M, 89-7; 2. Shakiya Stapleton, S; 3. McKenna Parker, S. Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 134-1; 2. Reiner, M, 111-10; 3. Gainer, M. Shot put: 1. Stapleton, S, 35-3 ½; 2. Allasandra DiCostanzo, M; 3. Gordner, M.
