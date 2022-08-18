Baseball
2022 Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Managua (Nicaragua) 0 Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Middleboro (Mass.) 3 Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) 7, Brisbane (Australia) 0 Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) 11, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Bologna (Italy), 1 p.m. Game 6: Davenport (Iowa) vs. Hagerstown (Ind.), 3 p.m. Game 7: Guaynabo (PR) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 8: Pearland (Texas) vs. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Aguadulce (Panama), 1 p.m. Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Santa Clara (Utah), 3 p.m. Game 11: Takarazuka (Japan) vs. Vancouver (British Columbia), 5 p.m. Game 12: Massapequa (N.Y.) vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Brisbane (Australia) vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m. Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m. Game 15: Managua (Nicaragua) vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m. Game 16: Middleboro (Mass.) vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m. Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27: Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m. Game 28: Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9 Toronto 62 54 .534 9½ Baltimore 61 56 .521 11 Boston 59 59 .500 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 Chicago 61 56 .521 1½ Kansas City 48 71 .403 15½ Detroit 45 75 .375 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 75 43 .636 _ Seattle 65 54 .546 10½ Texas 52 64 .448 22 Los Angeles 51 67 .432 24 Oakland 42 75 .359 32½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 75 42 .641 _ Atlanta 72 46 .610 3½ Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10 Miami 52 66 .441 23½ Washington 39 80 .328 37
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 64 51 .557 _ Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2 Chicago 49 67 .422 15½ Cincinnati 46 70 .397 18½ Pittsburgh 45 72 .385 20
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _ San Diego 66 54 .550 16½ San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½ Arizona 53 63 .457 27½ Colorado 51 67 .432 30½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Detroit 4, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0 Oakland 5, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3 Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0 Toronto 6, Baltimore 1 Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7 Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3 Cleveland 8, Detroit 4 Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Miami 4, San Diego 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings St. Louis 5, Colorado 4 Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0 Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2 San Diego 10, Miami 3 Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA Playoff Glance(x-if necessary)First Round(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 8 Phoenix Wednesday, August 17: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Saturday, August 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Chicago vs. No. 7 New York
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday, August 20: New York at Chicago, Noon x-Tuesday, August 23: Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Dallas
Thursday, August 18: Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 21: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon x-Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut at Dallas, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington
Thursday, August 18: Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sunday, August 21: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, August 24: Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Semifinals(Best-of-5)
Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner Las Vegas/Phoenix winner vs. Seattle/Washington winner
Finals(Best-of-5)
Semifinal winners
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 13 3 9 48 45 19 CF Montréal 13 8 4 43 43 41 New York City FC 12 7 6 42 46 30 New York 11 8 7 40 40 32 Columbus 8 6 10 34 32 27 New England 8 7 10 34 38 36 Orlando City 9 10 6 33 28 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 6 33 32 41 Cincinnati 8 8 9 33 42 45 Charlotte FC 10 14 2 32 33 40 Toronto FC 8 12 6 30 39 45 Chicago 8 11 6 30 28 34 Atlanta 7 10 8 29 34 38 D.C. United 6 15 4 22 28 49
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 4 3 57 54 24 Austin FC 14 5 6 48 54 34 FC Dallas 10 7 9 39 38 28 Minnesota United 11 9 5 38 40 35 Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 33 34 LA Galaxy 10 11 3 33 37 34 Nashville 8 9 9 33 34 36 Portland 7 7 12 33 42 40 Seattle 10 13 2 32 32 31 Colorado 8 9 7 31 35 37 Vancouver 8 11 6 30 29 44 Houston 7 14 4 25 31 42 San Jose 5 11 9 24 40 53 Sporting Kansas City 6 15 5 23 26 48 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City 1, New York 0 Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie New England 1, D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1 Toronto FC 3, Portland 1 Miami 3, New York City FC 2 Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3 Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1 CF Montréal 3, Houston 2 LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota 2, Nashville 1 Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, August 16
Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0
Wednesday, August 17
New York 2, Atlanta 1 New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1 Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 21
Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 26
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.
NWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 7 1 7 28 36 15 Houston 8 4 4 28 28 18 Kansas City 7 4 4 25 20 20 San Diego 7 5 4 25 21 14 OL Reign 6 4 6 24 20 15 Chicago 6 4 5 23 22 18 Angel City 6 5 3 21 15 16 Orlando 4 5 6 18 17 30 Louisville 2 6 8 14 16 22 Gotham FC 4 10 0 12 11 30 Washington 1 6 9 12 16 21 North Carolina 2 6 4 10 23 26 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, August 13
Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3 Orlando 1, San Diego 0
Sunday, August 14
OL Reign 4, Gotham FC 1 Angel City 1, Chicago 0 Wednesday, August 17 Houston 2, Gotham FC 1
Friday, August 19
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 24
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 26
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m. San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
