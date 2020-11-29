HERSHEY — Jersey Shore rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit, but fell short Saturday of attaining its first-ever football state title.
Thomas Jefferson (10-1) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to keep the Bulldogs (10-1) at bay in the Class 4A final at Hersheypark Stadium.
Dalton Dugan had a 48-yard interception return to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard and Owen Anderson caught a short pass from Branden Wheary late in the game to cap Jersey Shore’s scoring.
Jefferson stifled the Shore offense, limiting them to negative yardage on the ground.
Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14
Jersey Shore 0 0 7 7 — 14 T. Jefferson 7 7 0 7 — 21 First Quarter T–Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick), 5:56 Second Quarter T–Preston Zandier 28 pass from Jake Pugh (Sella kick), 11:52 Third Quarter J–Dalton Dugan 48-yard interception return (Cam Allison kick), 2:44 Fourth Quarter T–DeRon VanBibber 4 run (Sella kick), 5:48 J–Owen Anderson 1 pass from Branden Wheary (Allison kick), :34 TEAM STATISTICS J T First Downs 11 18 Rushes-yards 19-(-62) 43-163 Passing yards 164 180 Total yards 102 343 Comp-Att-Int 18-35-1 13-27-1 Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-yards 5-17 8-81 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Jersey Shore, Cam Allison 6-8; Hayden Packer 1-1; Owen Anderson 3-(-5); Brady Jordan 1-(-7); Branden Wheary 8-(-59). TJ, Connor Murga 25-117, TD; DeRon VanBibber 12-31, TD; Jake Pugh 6-15. PASSING: Jersey Shore, Wheary 18-35-1, 164 yards, TD. RECEIVING: Jersey Shore, Anderson 6-56, TD; Cayden Hess 5-55; Dalton Dugan 3-29; Kooper Peacock 3-26; Jordan 1-(-2). TJ, Preston Zandier 7-95, TD Ian Hansen 6-85. INTERCEPTIONS: Jersey Shore, Dugan. TJ, Flinn McClain. Records: Thomas Jefferson 10-1. Jersey Shore 10-1.
