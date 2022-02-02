National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 19 .620 — Brooklyn 29 21 .580 2 Toronto 26 23 .531 4½ Boston 27 25 .519 5 New York 24 27 .471 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 32 20 .615 — Charlotte 28 23 .549 3½ Atlanta 24 26 .480 7 Washington 23 27 .460 8 Orlando 11 41 .212 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 18 .640 — Cleveland 31 20 .608 1½ Milwaukee 32 21 .604 1½ Indiana 19 33 .365 14 Detroit 12 38 .240 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 35 18 .660 — Dallas 29 22 .569 5 New Orleans 19 32 .373 15 San Antonio 19 33 .365 15½ Houston 14 36 .280 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 21 .588 — Denver 28 22 .560 1½ Minnesota 26 25 .510 4 Portland 21 30 .412 9 Oklahoma City 15 34 .306 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 9 .820 — Golden State 39 13 .750 3 L.A. Clippers 26 27 .491 16½ L.A. Lakers 24 27 .471 17½ Sacramento 18 34 .346 24
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans 111, Detroit 101 Toronto 110, Miami 106 Milwaukee 112, Washington 98 Chicago 126, Orlando 115 Minnesota 130, Denver 115 Golden State 124, San Antonio 120 Phoenix 121, Brooklyn 111
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Denver at Utah, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 46 25 12 9 59 149 125 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 38 16 16 6 38 93 102 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151 Arizona 44 11 29 4 26 97 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127 Calgary 41 22 13 6 50 132 102 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 45 14 27 4 32 118 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 8, Columbus 4 Vancouver 3, Chicago 1 Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT Toronto 6, New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2 Toronto 7, New Jersey 1 Boston 3, Seattle 2 Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1 Nashville 4, Vancouver 2 Calgary 4, Dallas 3 Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO Vegas 5, Buffalo 2
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Adelphi 75, Bentley 74 Albertus Magnus 72, Lasell 62 Alfred 106, Keuka Wolves 68 Anna Maria 76, Emmanuel 62 Baruch 73, York College (NY) 70 Buffalo St. 67, Geneseo 66 Cazenovia 67, SUNY-Morrisville 57 Cortland 89, Fredonia St. 66 Creighton 59, UConn 55 Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76 Dominican (NY) 92, Felician 78 Elms 81, Norwich 72 Farmingdale St. 75, Sarah Lawrence 63 Georgian Court 66, Sciences (Pa.) 57 Hunter 125, Medgar Evers 97 Johnson U. 76, Trinity (Conn.) 69 Lancaster Bible 98, Gallaudet 58 Lehman 80, City College (NY) 73 Manhattanville 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 59 Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63 Nazareth 81, Elmira 71 Penn St.-Abington 84, Penn St.-Berks 48 Post (Conn.) 98, Nyack 75 Providence 86, St. John’s 82 Purchast 94, Mount St. Vincent 88 Regis College 81, Johnson & Wales (RI) 66 Richmond 74, Duquesne 57 Rivier 76, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 66 Sage 86, Hartwick 65 Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63 Siena 73, Canisius 65 Skidmore 92, Hobart 84 St Josephs Bluejays 89, Dean 73 St. John Fisher 91, Houghton 71 St. Mary’s (Md.) 74, Penn St.-Harrisburg 73 Wilmington (DC) 70, Holy Family 60 Yeshiva 82, Merchant Marine 66
SOUTH
Auburn 100, Alabama 81 Guilford 91, Ferrum 73 Lynchburg 67, Hampden-Sydney 64 Mississippi 76, LSU 72 Mississippi St. 78, South Carolina 64 North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT Randolph Macon 77, Randolph 43 Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80 Virginia 67, Boston College 55
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74 Edgewood 81, Dominican 66 Heidelberg 76, John Carroll 74 Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61 Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 65 Lawrence 72, Knox 69 Michigan 85, Nebraska 79 Monmouth (Ill.) 74, Illinois College 72 Mount St. Joseph 64, Bluffton 59 N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56 Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT Ohio 87, Ball St. 63 Principia 83, Westminster (Mo.) 67 Ripon 70, Beloit 60 Toledo 86, E. Michigan 66 Trine 71, Albion 63 Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48 Wis. Lutheran 73, Marian 67 SOUTHWEST Texas Lutheran 83, Austin 79, OT Texas Tech 77, Texas 64 Texas-Permian Basin 71, Angelo St. 57
FAR WEST
Colorado Mesa 63, Westminster (Utah) 52 Fresno St. 73, San Jose St. 43 Lewis & Clark 82, George Fox 59 Stanford 57, California 50 UC Davis 65, UC Riverside 60 UNLV 69, Nevada 58 Utah St. 73, Air Force 46
Women’s college basketball
EAST
American 58, Lafayette 51 Fairfield 63, St. Peter’s 56 Hofstra 56, UNC-Wilmington 40
SOUTH
Gardner-Webb 92, Hampton 82 Georgia Tech 59, Duke 46 Louisville 69, Miami 66 SC-Upstate 66, Radford 55 Winthrop 58, Presbyterian 42
MIDWEST
N. Kentucky 71, Ill. Chicago 41 Nebraska 50, Rutgers 38 Notre Dame 69, NC State 66
FAR WEST
Oregon 72, Arizona St. 58 UC Riverside 61, UC Davis 59 College hockey
EAST
Rochester Institute of Technology 5, Sacred Heart 1 Brown 2, Cornell 1 Rensselaer 2, Dartmouth 0 Harvard 6, Boston College 3 LIU 4, Union 1 MIDWEST Michigan Tech 5, Northern Michigan 1
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Collin Cowgill manager, Shawn O’Malley hitting coach, Sean McGrath pitching coach and Geoff Jimenez fourth coach for Arkansas (Double-A Central).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract. Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gutafson to a training camp contract. Re-signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Fs Tianna Hawkins, Elizabeth Williams and Myisha Hines-Allen.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Joseph Charlton to a reserve/future contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jason Vrable wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus offensive line coach, Connor Lewis assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey assistant offensive line coach. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks, WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of QB Tom Brady.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Promoted Fs Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, John-Jason Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ds Oskari Laaksonen and Jimmy Schuldt to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Tye Felhaber. Recalled F Riley Damiani to the active roster from Texas (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted F Morgan Barron to the active roster. Reassigned Fs Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tonordi to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted F Jackson Cates to the taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted D Juusos Riikola to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired C Anthony Richard from Nashville in exchange for C Jimmy Huntington.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
