KINTNERSVILLE — Lewisburg’s softball team made a big statement in Monday’s PIAA Class 3A opener against Palisades.
The Green Dragons are for real, and they’re not going away.
Behind a one-hitter thrown by Kimmy Shannon and some timely hitting, Lewisburg rolled to a 14-0, five-inning victory over host Palisades in the first-round matchup.
“I think we made a statement. We’re here to play,” said Shannon. “We’re not backing out and we’re not backing down. Our team fights, and we fight until the end.
“I’m excited,” Shannon added.
After reaching states for the first time in 26 years, Lewisburg (17-3) will look to keep making history with a quarterfinal matchup against District 3 champ Kutztown, which beat Neumann-Goretti 12-5 in five innings.
The game will be played Thursday, with a site and time to be announced.
“The girls were firing on all cylinders today. We looked good,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “Everybody was hitting, and Kimmy threw awesome. Our defense looked good, but Palisades didn’t put many balls in play.
“Everything was working today, and hopefully that continues for three more games,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
One of the keys for Lewisburg in the game was to get out to an early lead. Although the Green Dragons didn’t score in the first, the second inning was a different story altogether.
Lewisburg tallied five runs in the second on just one hit — a bases-clearing triple that Erin Field lined to left to bring home Gracie Murphy, Ryan Brouse and Carley Wagner.
A bases-loaded walk drawn by Wagner scored Alexis Walter (who led off with a walk), and Field later came around to score on a wild pitch.
“I knew (Karlye Teman) was going to pitch me outside again, because she did that (in the first inning) and I struck out on that pitch,” said Field. “So, I was looking for it again and I just drove it to left field, and I felt awesome (when I hit it).”
An inning later the lead began to snowball for the Green Dragons when Ryan Brouse hit a two-run triple over the head of Palisades center fielder Allie Wenskoski to build the lead to 7-0.
Walter and Murphy both scored on the hit after they got on base with a single and a walk, respectively.
“I wanted to put at least two or three runs on the board in the first inning and it just didn’t work out,” said coach Wagner. “In the second inning we came out, we took advantage of an error and a couple of walks, got a key hit by Erin, and the next thing you know, boom, the floodgates opened.
“(Teman) did a lot of damage to herself, and once we started hitting it was all over,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
An RBI single by Walter highlighted the fourth inning for Lewisburg, which saw the Green Dragons take advantage of even more miscues by the Lady Pirates.
Walter and Murphy both scored on bases-loaded walks, plus Carley Wagner came home on an error and Ryan Brouse later scampered home on a wild pitch to make the score 12-0.
A double steal and another error by Palisades plated Field and Sydney Bolinsky with Lewisburg’s final two runs.
All that run support made things easy for Shannon, as she picked up her third complete-game victory of the postseason. She also had nine strikeouts in the game.
“I think we came out ready. You never really know your competition from here on out, so you do as much (preparation) as you can, but it’s not the same as playing them,” said Shannon. “We came out knowing we had to attack early, and we had to attack often, and that’s exactly what we did with the bats.
“I was ready to pitch, too, just staying consistent and hitting my spots. I was very excited about my performance,” Shannon added.
Coach Wagner knows that all state playoff games won’t be as easy as Mondays was, and he made sure his girls knew that as well following the game.
“This (win) is the first of four. Our goal is to win one game at a time, and (now) to focus on Kutztown,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “It doesn’t matter where we play (Kutztown). We’ll just get back to work (Tuesday) morning, and when we play (Kutztown) on Thursday, we’ll go get them.”
PIAA Class 3A First Round
at Palisades High School
Lewisburg 14, Palisades 0 (5 innings)
Lewisburg 052 52 — 14-7-0
Palisades 000 00 — 0-1-4
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Karlye Teman, Brooklyn Lucas (4), Aubrey Boushell (5) and Ashley Amato.
WP: Shannon. LP: Teman.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run scored; Erin Field, 2-for-3, triple, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Bolinsky, walk, 2 runs; Alexis Walter, 2-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, walk, 3 runs; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-2, triple, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Shannon, walk, RBI; Whitney Berge, walk, RBI.
Top Palisades hitter: Ava Pagliantte, 1-for-1, walk.
