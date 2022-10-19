STATE COLLEGE — When North East’s Anna Swan missed an eagle putt and tapped in for birdie on the 18th hole at the PIAA Class 2A girls golf championship Tuesday, Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb knew what she needed to do.
“I knew I was three-up going into (Tuesday),” Rabb said. “I was playing with (Swan), and I had her scorecard. So, I knew where she was at the whole round.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure, but I think I handled it well.”
Rabb was on the green after three shots and a par would give the Defender the state title, which meant she had two putts on the par-5 final hole.
“For the longer one, I told myself, ‘Just leave it next to the hole, so you don’t have a difficult next putt,’” Rabb said. “I thought I did a pretty good job, so I had confidence on that last putt.”
Rabb’s second putt dropped in, giving her the state crown after shooting even-par 144 over the two-day tournament. Swan finished at 145.
“It was definitely a goal of mine when I started, to win it at least once,” Rabb said of the state championship. “It was a big goal of mine, so it feels good to accomplish it.”
After hugging her opponents, Rabb celebrated with the contingent of about a dozen family and friends who were there to watch her, and then got a state gold medal draped around her neck. Rabb was the state runner-up as a freshman and placed ninth last year.
“It feels really good,” Rabb said. “It was definitely very disappointing the last two years, so I’m really happy to come out with a win this year.”
Rabb’s two-under par 70 on Monday was the only round of better than par on either day for the Class 2A field. Swan and third-place finisher Sasha Petrochko of Hickory each shot even par 72s on Tuesday.
Rabb’s 74 on Tuesday was enough to hold on for the title on a windy day with temperatures hovering in the low 40s throughout the round.
“I played OK; I could have played better, but the conditions were not great,” Rabb said. “I could have had a few more putts that fell and a few less mistakes, but it was cold.”
After recording three birdies and one bogey Monday, Rabb bogeyed four holes Tuesday. She did, however, eagle the par-5 fifth hole.
“It was just a really good drive down the middle,” Rabb said. “I set myself up for a 6 iron, which is one of my favorite clubs. I know I can hit it well. It just worked out that it was distance.”
Rabb’s iron shot landed about 20 feet from the hole.
“I was pretty confident with my read on the putt,” Rabb said. “I just wanted to make sure I got it close to the hole, so I could two-putt for birdie. (Monday) I had a downhill putt on that hole for eagle, and three-putted for par. I wanted to get it close, because I knew my dad would not be happy if I did the same thing again.”
One thing that was clear throughout the round was that the moment was not too big for Rabb, who won an age group world title last year. The 15-year-old junior chatted with her competitors, wrapped herself in a blanket and rested against her golf bag, and generally seemed at ease playing a round of golf with a state title on the line.
“I think it’s just my experience that makes me so calm,” Rabb said. “I’ve been in that position many times.”
In the boys Class 2A tournament, Lewisburg senior Nick Mahoney finished in a tie for 16th place with a two-day total of 155 (11-over-par).
Mahoney was in a tie for ninth after he shot a 73 on the first day, but his slide on Day 2 cost the Green Dragon a chance at a medal (only top 10 finishers get medals).
Mahoney bogeyed six holes on the front nine in the second round, including carding a double bogey on No. 6. Four more bogeys followed on the back nine for Mahoney, but he did birdie the 13th hole.
