Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 63 .563 6½ Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 7 Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ Boston 69 74 .483 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 66 .535 _ Chicago 74 70 .514 3 Minnesota 72 70 .507 4 Kansas City 57 87 .396 20 Detroit 54 89 .378 22½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 94 50 .653 _ Seattle 80 62 .563 13 Texas 62 81 .434 31½ Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32½ Oakland 52 92 .361 42 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 90 55 .621 _ Atlanta 88 55 .615 1 Philadelphia 80 63 .559 9 Miami 59 85 .410 30½ Washington 49 94 .343 40
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 60 .583 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 7½ Chicago 61 82 .427 22½ Cincinnati 57 86 .399 26½ Pittsburgh 55 89 .382 29
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _ San Diego 78 66 .542 21 San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½ Arizona 68 75 .476 30½ Colorado 62 81 .434 36½ x-clinched division ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3 Houston 2, Detroit 1 Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Seattle 6, San Diego 1 Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 6, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3 Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0 Oakland 8, Texas 7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0 Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2 Houston 5, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Lyles 10-10) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0 San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1 Seattle 6, San Diego 1 Philadelphia 6, Miami 1 Baltimore 6, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2 Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19 ___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.