College softball
Game 1: Lycoming 5, Messiah 1Game 2: Messiah 12, Lycoming 6Notes:
Junior Angie King tossed a six-hitter in the first game and struck out a career-high eight, while a five-run fifth inning helped lift Lycoming to its first win over Messiah in eight years to highlight Lycoming’s day at the Shangraw Athletic Complex on Monday. The Falcons scored in six of seven innings in the nightcap to post the win. King (1-4) allowed just one unearned run in the fourth inning, leaving seven runners on base, including three stranded on third to lift the Warriors (7-7 overall) to the first game win. The Warrior offense got started up in the fifth inning after Madison Walter had retired the first 12 batters she faced. Sophomore Morgan Wetzel led off the inning with a single, took third on an infield single from junior Morgan Klosko and scored on a grounder to short. After a walk and error loaded the bases, sophomore Kaleigh Kinley delivered a single through the left side and a pair of errors allowed her to come around to third and all three runners ahead of her to score. After a strikeout, junior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High graduate, delivered a single to left to round out the five-run inning. Walter (3-3), who tossed a two-hit shutout against the Warriors on Saturday, took the loss allowing five hits and one earned run in the complete game. She struck out eight. Wetzel, led the Warriors, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run in the game. In the second game, the Warriors scored all six of their runs in the first two innings, but Messiah was able to score in six of seven innings and notch 21 hits in the 12-6 win. Messiah got a single tally in the second to close within a run at 4-3, but the Warriors came back with two runs in their half of the inning. After two batters were hit, Reitz delivered a single to right for an RBI and senior Taylor Gessner, a Lewisburg High grad, added a single down the right field line for another run.
Game 1: Bloomsburg 3, E. Stroudsburg 2Game 2: E. Stroudsburg 4, Bloomsburg 3Records:
Bloomsburg is 7-15, 5-15 PSAC-East. East Stroudsburg is 14-8, 9-7.
College BaseballGame 1: E. Stroudsburg 8, Bloomsburg 7Game 2: Bloomsburg 8, E. Stroudsburg 7Records:
Bloomsburg is 9-7 overall and PSAC East. East Stroudsburg is 11-10, 9-7.
Men’s college basketball
FINAL FOUR At Lucas Oil Stadium National Semifinals Saturday, April 3 Baylor 78, Houston 59 Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT National Championship Monday, April 5 Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
Women’s college basketball
FINAL FOUR At Alamodome National Semifinals Friday, April 2 Stanford 66, South Carolina 65 Arizona 69, UConn 59 National Championship Sunday, April 4 Stanford 54, Arizona 53
Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB Baltimore 3 1 .750 _ Toronto 3 1 .750 _ New York 2 2 .500 1 Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1 Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 3 1 .750 _ Minnesota 3 1 .750 _ Detroit 2 2 .500 1 Chicago 2 3 .400 1½ Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 4 1 .800 _ Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _ Seattle 2 2 .500 1½ Texas 1 3 .250 2½ Oakland 0 5 .000 4
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 15, Detroit 6 Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0 Toronto 6, Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0 Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0 L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 2 New York 0 1 .000 2½ Miami 1 3 .250 3 Atlanta 0 3 .000 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 3 1 .750 _ Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2 Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _ San Diego 3 2 .600 1 San Francisco 2 2 .500 1½ Arizona 1 3 .250 2½ Colorado 1 3 .250 2½
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Miami 1 Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3 San Francisco 3, San Diego 2 Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 35 19 10 6 44 98 89 Philadelphia 37 18 14 5 41 112 134 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87 Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85 Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94 Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124 Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107 Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112 Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3 Montreal 3, Edmonton 2, OT Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, OT Vegas 6, St. Louis 1 Colorado 5, Minnesota 4 Toronto 5, Calgary 3 Arizona 5, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43 Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 23 17 4 1 1 36 75 52 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 20 8 11 1 0 17 60 64 Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42 Texas 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 72 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 51 Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48 Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 16 3 8 4 1 11 42 63
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 21 17 4 0 0 34 73 45 San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 19 7 7 4 1 19 54 67 Ontario 24 8 14 2 0 18 76 95 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1 Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, ppd Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 8 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 35 16 .686 — Philadelphia 34 16 .680 ½ Boston 25 25 .500 9½ New York 25 26 .490 10 Toronto 20 30 .400 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 24 .520 — Miami 26 24 .520 — Charlotte 25 24 .510 ½ Washington 17 32 .347 8½ Orlando 17 33 .340 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 17 .653 — Indiana 22 26 .458 9½ Chicago 20 28 .417 11½ Cleveland 18 32 .360 14½ Detroit 15 35 .300 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 28 21 .571 — Memphis 24 23 .511 3 San Antonio 24 24 .500 3½ New Orleans 22 27 .449 6 Houston 13 37 .260 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 38 12 .760 — Denver 31 18 .633 6½ Portland 30 19 .612 7½ Oklahoma City 20 30 .400 18 Minnesota 13 38 .255 25½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 35 14 .714 — L.A. Clippers 33 18 .647 3 L.A. Lakers 31 19 .620 4½ Golden State 23 27 .460 12½ Sacramento 22 29 .431 14
Monday’s Games
Dallas 111, Utah 103 Toronto 103, Washington 101 Cleveland 125, San Antonio 101 Detroit 132, Oklahoma City 108 Minnesota 116, Sacramento 106 Brooklyn 114, New York 112 Phoenix 133, Houston 130
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
