LEWISBURG — Since falling to Central Mountain in the first match of the year, Lewisburg’s boys tennis team has really started to come together.
The Green Dragons won their third match in a row Tuesday after they shut out the Hughesville Spartans, 5-0, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II match played at the Lewisburg Community Tennis Courts.
“It was a really good win. All the guys played really hard today,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “I feel like they are all playing well together, and they’re clicking right now.”
Wins came quickly for Lewisburg (3-1) at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, and at No. 1 doubles to give the Green Dragons the victory.
But there was more work to be done.
The highlight of the match followed at No. 2 singles where freshman Eddie Monico went up against a more seasoned player in Hughesville’s Mikey Dylina.
Monico began his match on the wrong foot as he suffered a 6-2 loss to Dylina in the first set.
The Green Dragon rebounded to claim the second set 7-5, which he did by getting wins in four of the final five games.
“Honestly, in the first set I was a little tentative testing him, and I tend to get down on myself a bit,” said Monico. “But as I started to win some more points and got more comfortable with my swing, I came back and won the second set and I felt more confident, and I think that’s what led to me being better in the second (set).”
Monico carried that momentum into the super tiebreaker, which they played instead of a traditional full third set. Monico would win six of the first seven points to start the tiebreaker, and even though Dylina got to within a couple of points (6-4), Monico pulled way for a 10-5 victory.
“Tiebreaks are always tough,” said Monico. “It’s always good to have a short-term memory and just think about the next point. That’s what I tried to focus on and I think that’s what helped me in the tiebreak.”
Getting the first win on the day for the Green Dragons was Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles. He beat Logan Burns 6-0, 6-3.
Then at No. 3 singles Zach Higgins beat Austin Long, 6-3, 6-0; and at No. 1 doubles Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu took care of the team of Mason Thomas and Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-4.
Closing out the match was a 6-4, 6-3 win by the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Devin DeCosmo.
“At No. 1 singles I thought it would be a very good match, and there was a lot of good tennis overall by both players,” said Harer. “Chen Chen and Henry played a really good match, too. They had some really nice shots.
“I’m really happy with the win,” added Harer. “The guys are still growing, so there’s definitely more (room) to improve, but for the most part I’m pretty happy with the way we played today.”
Lewisburg will definitely see what it’s made of later this week when the Green Dragons play at Montoursville at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ll have a big test Thursday when we play Montoursville,” said Harer. “This match is definitely (a good warm-up) for Montoursville.”
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 0at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Logan Burns, 6-0, 6-3. 2. Eddie Monico (L) def. Mikey Dylina, 2-6, 7-5, 10-4 (super tiebreak). 3. Zach Higgins (L) def. Austin Yang, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
