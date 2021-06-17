WILLIAMSPORT – Despite collecting 11 hits, the Williamsport Crosscutters were unable to provide the “big hit”, stranding 12 runners in their 6-4 loss to Frederick Wednesday night.
Tyler Bosma took the loss in his first start of the season, allowing four runs (two earned) over five innings of work. The lefty struck out four in the effort.
Four different Crosscutters collected multi-hit games in the loss, Sean Ross, Dakota Kotowski, Micheal Turconi and Brittan Kittle each had two hits in the game, while Kotowski, Turconi and Chaz Salter (2) each recorded an RBI.
The Crosscutters’ pitchers extended their streak to eight-straight games with 10 or more strikeouts, finishing the night with 11 punch-outs. They have recorded 103 strikeouts at home this season.
The 11 hits collected by the Crosscutters are the most at Muncy Bank Ballpark this season, eclipsing their previous high of nine, which had been done on two previous occasions.
Williamsport (11-8-1) falls to 5-3 at home on the season and the Crosscutters continue their series with Frederick tonight at 7:05 p.m.
