WILLIAMSPORT – Posting two stellar performances in a 2-0 week for the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team, sophomore Katie Maguire and junior goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer swept the MAC Freedom Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Maguire totaled nine goals over the course of the week, starting with five goals in a 17-11 win over Randolph College on March 15. She posted an additional two assists, a ground ball, and won seven draw controls for the Warriors. On March 18, Maguire scored four goals, picked up four ground balls, caused two turnovers, and won three draw controls against Buffalo State in a 11-7 win for the Warriors. Maguire leads the Warriors with 14 goals and 22 draw control wins.
