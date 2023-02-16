WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team defeated the American Eagles, 64-52 on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. The orange and blue used a combination of slick shooting, stiffening defense, and tight play to defeat the Eagles for their sixth straight victory.

Emma Shaffer recorded her seventh career double-double with 12 points and 21 rebounds, finishing seven rebounds from the Bucknell record of 28 set back in 1977 by Bobbi Castens. It was the most rebounds obtained by a Bison since Desire Almind pulled down 20 against Colgate in 2004. Shaffer was two rebounds away from tying the Patriot League record of 23 and one away from the most rebounds grabbed in a Patriot League game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.