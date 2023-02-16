WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team defeated the American Eagles, 64-52 on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. The orange and blue used a combination of slick shooting, stiffening defense, and tight play to defeat the Eagles for their sixth straight victory.
Emma Shaffer recorded her seventh career double-double with 12 points and 21 rebounds, finishing seven rebounds from the Bucknell record of 28 set back in 1977 by Bobbi Castens. It was the most rebounds obtained by a Bison since Desire Almind pulled down 20 against Colgate in 2004. Shaffer was two rebounds away from tying the Patriot League record of 23 and one away from the most rebounds grabbed in a Patriot League game.
Emma Theodorsson led the Bison (12-13, 8-6 PL) with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Remi Sisselman finished with 12 points, hitting 3-of-6 treys.
Lauren Stack led the Eagles (6-19, 5-9) with 18 points.
Bucknell shot 24-of-55 (43.6%) to American’s 21-of-54 (38.9%). Neither team had a clear advantage at the charity stripe. Bucknell had 11 attempts and made nine. American had 12 shots and eight makes.
American started the game on a 6-2 run and extended the game to a 10-4 margin. The Bison arose with a fury thanks to a three-pointer by Sisselman and a second chance basket by Shaffer. American added a foul shot before Shaffer nailed two free points to tie it at 11-11. The quarter expired with the same score.
The Bison opened the second period with a Julie Kulesza three-pointer to grant the Bison a lead that would never be relinquished. Theodorsson followed with another trey. After an American basket, both teams went cold for the next two minutes before Tai Johnson deposited a layup. Johnson nailed a three-pointer with the score at 23-18 Bucknell. American responded by cutting the deficit to 26-23. Shaffer hit a layup, and then Collins made a jump shot as time expired for the 30-23 halftime lead.
Bucknell stampeded out of the locker room. Theodorsson drained a three-pointer 14 seconds into the period. A flurry of points had the Bison up 41-30. Both teams went into a mini-freeze for several minutes. Sisselman responded to American’s two free throws with a scorching trey. She added another three-pointer two minutes later. Then Sisselman added another basket and a free throw to finish the scoring at 50-36. Sisselman owned the quarter scoring nine of Bucknell’s 20 points and preventing any American run.
The Bison did not let up in the fourth quarter. Bucknell was quick to counter anytime the Eagles scored a basket. With the score at 52-42, Theodorsson scored back-to-back baskets to deal a crippling blow. American did creep within 57-46 before another Theodorsson basket slammed the door. Coach Woodruff used substitution when the score reached 62-50 and the clock was at 40 seconds. Grace Klag scored her first collegiate points on a beautiful turnaround move. American added a final basket to crystalize the scoring at 64-52. The Bison had won their sixth straight game and moved above .500 as a program.
Up NextThe Bison return home for a showdown with first-place Boston U. The tip is scheduled for noon, and the Bison will be holding Senior Day.
