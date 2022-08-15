LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Bringing nearly everyone back from a squad flush with talent, Justin Van Fleet hopes his experienced Loyalsock football program is ready to make its presence felt – against a rigorous schedule that will offer a series of difficult challenges throughout the regular season.

Yet after enduring a 2021 campaign that featured some satisfying results as well as some disappointing reversals, Van Fleet genuinely believes his 11th Lancers squad will benefit from being a year older and more mature, bigger and more physical after spending the offseason hoisting all sorts of iron while living in the weight room and hopefully more consistent.

