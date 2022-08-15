LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Bringing nearly everyone back from a squad flush with talent, Justin Van Fleet hopes his experienced Loyalsock football program is ready to make its presence felt – against a rigorous schedule that will offer a series of difficult challenges throughout the regular season.
Yet after enduring a 2021 campaign that featured some satisfying results as well as some disappointing reversals, Van Fleet genuinely believes his 11th Lancers squad will benefit from being a year older and more mature, bigger and more physical after spending the offseason hoisting all sorts of iron while living in the weight room and hopefully more consistent.
Van Fleet also hopes a season-ending loss to Danville in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals – particularly since the Lancers prevailed in the regular-season scrap – has left his club driven and determined to take advantage of every opportunity that materializes.
“Beating them (26-21) earlier in the regular season and having them come back and get us (42-21) certainly makes it so there’s a hunger and a desire to continue to strive to be better every day,” Van Fleet said of splitting the season series with their Pennsylvania Heartland Conference-II playmates, who went on to claim the District 4 Class 3A championship.
Hunger and desire is one thing but sporting three all-state skill-position players is another invaluable asset as junior quarterback Tyler Gee (2,017 passing yards/22 touchdowns), senior feature back Davion Hill (1,180 rushing yards/17 TDs) and senior wide receiver Rian Glunk (60 catches/1,132 receiving yards/13 TDs) are capable of erupting at any time.
“Certainly, it’s a major advantage to walk into a season having a quarterback that had a very strong year and is very dedicated,” Van Fleet said. “(Plus, we have) a running back who is athletic and as talented as anyone in the state and the player of the year locally walking back on the field at wide receiver. It’s certainly a positive.”
Since Gee, Hill and Glunk will draw plenty of attention from opposing defensive coordinators, others such as running backs Gavin Rice and Logan Bastian, wide receivers Jaylen Andrews, Will Burdett and Gage Patterson, and tight ends Cy Cavanaugh and David Boring may get plenty of touches and have opportunities to make plays if the all-state trio gets ganged up on.
Yet without an offensive front anchored by the likes of Ian Hornberger and Carter Secora relocating defenders in the running game or providing cover for their remarkably accurate quarterback whenever the Lancers throw the ball, the Lancers could struggle.
Especially since ‘Sock’s first five outings will come against perennial District 3 contender Berks Catholic, Hughesville, state hammer Southern Columbia, Danville and an offensive-minded Williams Valley side that annually makes a run at District 11 championship hardware.
“It makes it easy not to take a look ahead,” Van Fleet cracked.
Getting consistent play from a defensive unit that returns its three leading tacklers – Rice, Cavanaugh and Bastian – is another key for the Lancers. Glunk’s seven interceptions in 2021 means a lot of teams may try to avoid throwing the ball in his direction.
“They’ve been through where they’ve come out on top, come up a little short and we’ve gone through things together where we can rely on experiences to really understand exactly what’s going to be necessary to move forward and get the job done,” Van Fleet said.
“I don’t think any of are necessarily ecstatic about some of the results we’ve had in the past in those tougher spots,” Van Fleet continued. “Therefore, we’re really looking forward to having a new season to go out there and really exorcise some demons as well as making sure that they we’re all remembered is incredibly strong.”
So, being collectively bigger, stronger, more mature and a year older may be the key for a ‘Sock program that features a sizable number of competitors that played a lot of snaps right away.
“It’s been a great run watching them grow up,” Van Fleet said. “Now we have to finish the job.”
LOYALSOCK LANCERS ROSTER
No. Name Class Position Height Weight
1 Davion Hill Sr. RB/CB 6-2 205
2 Jaylen Andrews Jr. WR/CB/S 6-2 175
3 Tyler Gee Jr. QB/S 6-0 175
5 Malachi Coleman Jr. RB/DE 6-2 175
6 Preston Gross So. QB/S 5-11 165
7 Will Burdett Jr. WR/S 5-11 175
8 Chase Wright So. WR/CB 5-8 150
9 Nathan Bauman Jr. QB/S 6-0 170
11 Alec Kulp Sr. WR/CB 6-0 170
13 Rian Glunk Sr. WR/CB 6-2 175
14 Jaydn Wagner So. QB/TE/LB 5-8 180
15 David Boring Sr. TE/DE 6-2 175
16 Gage Patterson Jr. WR/CB/S 5-10 155
17 Evan Anderson So. PK/P 5-8 150
18 Deryk Kulp So. TE/LB 6-0 180
20 Lonell Lee Jr. WR/S 5-8 165
21 Cole Haefner Jr. WR/CB 5-8 150
23 Logan Bastian Jr. RB/LB 5-10 175
24 Braden Vincenzes Jr. RB/CB 5-8 165
25 Cy Cavanaugh Sr. TE/LB 6-0 205
26 Cory Agnew Sr. WR/DB 5-9 150
27 Gigi Parlante Jr. PK 5-10 130
29 Clayton Vogel Sr. RB/S 5-8 165
30 Lajon Dizard So. RB/S 5-8 130
33 Dante Cruz Jr. RB/LB 5-8 165
40 Blake Phillips So. RB/DE 5-10 160
43 Gavin Rice Sr. RB/LB 5-10 185
50 Dominic Cellini Sr. OL/LB 5-10 185
53 Ethan French Jr. OL/DL 5-10 200
55 Carter Secora Sr. OL/DL 6-0 195
56 Jake Ackerman Sr. OL/DL 6-1 195
57 Josh Bomboy Jr. OL/DL 6-0 180
58 Derek Wolford Sr. OL/LB 6-0 180
59 Isaiah West So. OL/DL 5-11 200
61 Sebastian Pulizzi Sr. OL/DL 6-0 240
62 Dominic Stetts Jr. OL/DL 5-11 175
72 Ian Hornberger Sr. OL/DL 6-5 265
75 Hakeem McClain So. OL/DL 5-9 220
77 Jack Sargent So. OL/DL 5-10 185
78 Kahnii Mason Jr. OL/DL 6-2 220
COACHING STAFF
Justin Van Fleet;Head Coach
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26;at Berks Catholic
Sept. 2;HUGHESVILLE
Sept. 9;at Southern Columbia
Sept. 16;DANVILLE
Sept. 23;at Williams Valley
Sept. 30;CENTRAL COLUMBIA
Oct. 7;at Lewisburg
Oct. 14;WYALUSING
Oct. 21;at Troy
Oct. 28;MONTOURSVILLE
TEAM STATS
Record: 7-5
Points P/G: 33.3
Total Yards P/G: 345.3
Rushing Yards P/G: 143.2
Passing Yards P/G: 202.1
Points Allowed P/G: 26.2
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Rian Glunk (WR/CB); Davion Hill (RB/CB); Cy Cavanaugh (TE/LB); Gavin Rice (RB/LB); Carter Secora (OL/DE); Ian Hornberger (OL/DT); David Boring (TE/DE)
Juniors: Tyler Gee (QB); Logan Bastian (RB/LB); Will Burdett (WR/S)
