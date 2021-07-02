Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 41 36 .532 _ Washington 40 39 .506 2 Atlanta 39 41 .488 3½ Philadelphia 37 41 .474 4½ Miami 34 45 .430 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _ Chicago 42 39 .519 6½ Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8 St. Louis 40 42 .488 9 Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 30 .625 _ Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½ San Diego 49 34 .590 2½ Colorado 35 47 .427 16 Arizona 23 60 .277 28½
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4 Colorado 5, St. Louis 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 3 Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 51 31 .622 _ Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3½ Toronto 41 38 .519 8½ New York 41 39 .513 9 Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 48 32 .600 _ Cleveland 42 36 .538 5 Detroit 36 45 .444 12½ Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½ Kansas City 33 47 .413 15
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 49 33 .598 _ Oakland 48 35 .578 1½ Seattle 43 39 .524 6 Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9 Texas 32 49 .395 16½
Thursday’s Games
Boston 15, Kansas City 1 Seattle 7, Toronto 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5 Texas 8, Oakland 3 Houston 7, Cleveland 2 L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 33 17 .660 — Toledo (Detroit) 28 22 .560 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 23 .540 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 23 27 .460 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 23 27 .460 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 20 30 .400 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 18 30 .375 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 34 13 .708 — Buffalo (Toronto) 29 19 .604 5 Worcester (Boston) 30 21 .588 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 14 Rochester (Washington) 21 30 .412 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 14 36 .280 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 33 17 .660 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 31 18 .633 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 27 21 .562 5 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 27 .460 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 21 27 .438 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 20 29 .408 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 19 31 .380 14
Thursday’s Games
Worcester 6, Scranton W/B 2, game 1 Scranton W/B 1, Worcester 0, 5 innings, game 2 Rochester 4, Syracuse 1, game 1 Syracuse 6, Rochester 5, 8 innings, game 2 Durham 6, Gwinnett 1 Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., ppd. Norfolk 7, Charlotte 6 Toledo 4, Columbus 2 Indianapolis 7, Iowa 6, 12 innings Omaha 6, St. Paul 1 Louisville 5, Nashville 2 Jacksonville at Memphis, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05 Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 6:30 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Portland (Boston) 27 22 .551 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 27 .449 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 32 .373 14 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 34 .306 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 32 19 .627 — Bowie (Baltimore) 30 19 .612 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 29 21 .580 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520 5½ Harrisburg (Washington) 19 30 .388 12
Thursday’s Games
Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1 Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd. Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1 Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd. Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1 Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd. Binghamton at Richmond, ppd. Akron 12, Bowie 5 Erie 5, Reading 3
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 7:00 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 22 .560 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 32 .347 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 16 .673 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 22 .569 5 Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542 6½ Greenville (Boston) 26 25 .510 8 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 28 .451 11 Asheville (Houston) 22 28 .440 11½ Hickory (Texas) 20 31 .392 14
Thursday’s Games
Hickory 9, Asheville 2 Rome at Wilmington, ppd. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd. Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3 Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0 Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3
Friday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m. Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91 Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102 Tuesday, June 29: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 88 Thursday, July 1: Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 112 Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 2 Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80 Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 103
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 10 8 .556 2½ New York 8 9 .471 4 Washington 7 9 .438 4½ Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Indiana 1 16 .059 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 4 .750 — Seattle 12 4 .750 — Minnesota 8 7 .533 3½ Dallas 8 9 .471 4½ Phoenix 7 8 .467 4½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 5½
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 86, Indiana 80 Friday’s Games Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m. Washington at New York, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 0
Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Monday, July 5: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 2 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7 Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11 Columbus 4 3 3 15 9 7 Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11 New York 4 5 1 13 14 13 D.C. United 4 6 1 13 10 13 CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10 Atlanta 2 2 6 12 11 10 Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17 Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16 Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20 Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15 LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15 Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11 Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12 Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11 Austin FC 3 5 4 13 10 12 Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12 San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20 FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15 Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday, July 1
Austin FC 4, Portland 1
Saturday, July 3
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m. Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m. New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon
Thursday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Second Round Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Cristian Garin (17), Chile, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5). Cameron Norrie (29), Britain, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. James Duckworth, Australia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Gael Monfils (13), France, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5). Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). Lorenzo Sonego (23), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Taylor Fritz (31), United States, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4. Marin Cilic (32), Croatia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16), Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-4. Paula Badosa (30), Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Magda Linette, Poland, def. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Coco Gauff (20), United States, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Daria Kasatkina (31), Russia, 6-1, 3-6, 8-6. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-3, 6-4. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Luke Johnson and Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (13), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (11), Finland, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Ivan Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (12), Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 13-11. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston, Britain, 7-5, 6-3. Matwe Middelkoop and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Andre Begemann, Germany, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (15), New Zealand, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. James Ward and Stuart Parker, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (10), Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 9-7. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Women’s Doubles
First Round
