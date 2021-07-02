Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 36 .532 _ Washington 40 39 .506 2 Atlanta 39 41 .488 3½ Philadelphia 37 41 .474 4½ Miami 34 45 .430 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _ Chicago 42 39 .519 6½ Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8 St. Louis 40 42 .488 9 Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 30 .625 _ Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½ San Diego 49 34 .590 2½ Colorado 35 47 .427 16 Arizona 23 60 .277 28½

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4 Colorado 5, St. Louis 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 3 Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 51 31 .622 _ Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3½ Toronto 41 38 .519 8½ New York 41 39 .513 9 Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 48 32 .600 _ Cleveland 42 36 .538 5 Detroit 36 45 .444 12½ Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½ Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 49 33 .598 _ Oakland 48 35 .578 1½ Seattle 43 39 .524 6 Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9 Texas 32 49 .395 16½

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1 Seattle 7, Toronto 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5 Texas 8, Oakland 3 Houston 7, Cleveland 2 L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 33 17 .660 — Toledo (Detroit) 28 22 .560 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 23 .540 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 23 27 .460 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 23 27 .460 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 20 30 .400 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 18 30 .375 14

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 34 13 .708 — Buffalo (Toronto) 29 19 .604 5 Worcester (Boston) 30 21 .588 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 14 Rochester (Washington) 21 30 .412 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 14 36 .280 21

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 33 17 .660 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 31 18 .633 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 27 21 .562 5 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 27 .460 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 21 27 .438 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 20 29 .408 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 19 31 .380 14

Thursday’s Games

Worcester 6, Scranton W/B 2, game 1 Scranton W/B 1, Worcester 0, 5 innings, game 2 Rochester 4, Syracuse 1, game 1 Syracuse 6, Rochester 5, 8 innings, game 2 Durham 6, Gwinnett 1 Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., ppd. Norfolk 7, Charlotte 6 Toledo 4, Columbus 2 Indianapolis 7, Iowa 6, 12 innings Omaha 6, St. Paul 1 Louisville 5, Nashville 2 Jacksonville at Memphis, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05 Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 6:30 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Portland (Boston) 27 22 .551 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 27 .449 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 32 .373 14 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 34 .306 17

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 32 19 .627 — Bowie (Baltimore) 30 19 .612 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 29 21 .580 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520 5½ Harrisburg (Washington) 19 30 .388 12

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1 Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd. Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1 Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd. Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1 Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd. Binghamton at Richmond, ppd. Akron 12, Bowie 5 Erie 5, Reading 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 7:00 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 22 .560 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 32 .347 15

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 16 .673 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 22 .569 5 Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542 6½ Greenville (Boston) 26 25 .510 8 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 28 .451 11 Asheville (Houston) 22 28 .440 11½ Hickory (Texas) 20 31 .392 14

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 9, Asheville 2 Rome at Wilmington, ppd. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd. Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3 Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0 Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m. Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91 Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102 Tuesday, June 29: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 88 Thursday, July 1: Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 112 Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 2 Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80 Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 103

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 10 8 .556 2½ New York 8 9 .471 4 Washington 7 9 .438 4½ Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Indiana 1 16 .059 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 4 .750 — Seattle 12 4 .750 — Minnesota 8 7 .533 3½ Dallas 8 9 .471 4½ Phoenix 7 8 .467 4½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 5½

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 86, Indiana 80 Friday’s Games Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m. Washington at New York, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 0

Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Monday, July 5: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 2 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7 Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11 Columbus 4 3 3 15 9 7 Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11 New York 4 5 1 13 14 13 D.C. United 4 6 1 13 10 13 CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10 Atlanta 2 2 6 12 11 10 Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17 Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16 Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20 Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15 LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15 Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11 Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12 Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11 Austin FC 3 5 4 13 10 12 Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12 San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20 FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15 Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, July 1

Austin FC 4, Portland 1

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m. Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m. New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon

Thursday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Second Round Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Cristian Garin (17), Chile, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5). Cameron Norrie (29), Britain, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. James Duckworth, Australia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Gael Monfils (13), France, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5). Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). Lorenzo Sonego (23), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Taylor Fritz (31), United States, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4. Marin Cilic (32), Croatia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16), Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-4. Paula Badosa (30), Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Magda Linette, Poland, def. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Coco Gauff (20), United States, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Daria Kasatkina (31), Russia, 6-1, 3-6, 8-6. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-3, 6-4. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Luke Johnson and Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (13), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (11), Finland, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Ivan Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (12), Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 13-11. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston, Britain, 7-5, 6-3. Matwe Middelkoop and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Andre Begemann, Germany, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (15), New Zealand, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. James Ward and Stuart Parker, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (10), Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 9-7. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-2, 6-1. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-2. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-1, 6-2. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-4, 6-2. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, 7-5, 6-3. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova (15), Slovakia, def. Naomi Broady and Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (11), Germany, def. Tara Moore and Eden Silva, Britain, 6-4, 6-3. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, def. Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 7-5, 6-2. Misaki Doi, Japan, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 2-6, 8-6. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Quinn Gleason and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-4, 6-4. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, and Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (13), Ukraine, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 2-6, 6-3, 8-6. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (10), Croatia, 6-2, 6-3. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (14), United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, and Ankita Raina, India, 6-3, 6-2. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller to Columbus (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo and CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Josh James and Joe Smith to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land. Optioned LHP Ryan Hartman to Sugar Land. MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Derek Law from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Matt Shoemaker for release or assignment. Sent RHP Michael Pineda to St. Paul on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tim Locastro from Arizona in exchange for RHP Keegan Curtis. Acquired OF Aldenis Sanchez from Tampa Bay as the player to be named later in the June 17 trade. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 10-day IL. Signed C Jonah Girand to a minor league contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa (Triple-A East). CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Scott Heineman outright to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Lorenzen to Reds (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby Reinstated LHP Angel Perdomo from the 10-day IL and optioned to Nashville. NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Dustin Beggs to a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzlere from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Neftali Feliz for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Colin Moran on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland to a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Logan Webb to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Mike Tauchman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 30. Reinstated OF Jaylin Davis from the 60-day IL. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Announced today that Toronto G Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Women’s National Basketball Association NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed F Rashanda Gray to a remainder of the season contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to seven-day contracts. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Fined Washington Football Team $10 million after investigation for issues with its workplace culture, including sexual harassment. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Sam Sloman. Waived DE Demarcus Christmas. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Cam Meredith. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Andre Tourigny to a three-year contract as head coach. American Hockey League AHL — Announced approval for transfer of ownership of Rockford IceHogs (AHL) to the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Eli Zummack to a two-year contract. East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Olivier Galipeau and Fs Jackson Leef and Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed D Matt Murphy and Fs Oliver Cooper and Marco Roy on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer LA GALAXY — Acquired $50,000 in 2021 general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for its discovery rights to Senegalese F Moussa Djitte. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the resignation of longtime executive and leader Bart Wiley. COLLEGE ALABAMA A&M — Announced the addition of Emmanuel Tommy as assistant men’s basketball coach. BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named Janelle Crayton women’s basketball head coach. PROVIDENCE — Named Kelcie Rombach assistant women’s basketball coach and Jalisa Mitchell associate director of player development. TENNESSEE TECH — Named Blake Gray men’s basketball assistant coach. THIEL — Named Rob Trudo football offensive coordinator, Andrew Geisler co-defensive coordinator, Jim Cessna recruiting coordinator, Christian Pawola Jr linebackers coach, Austin Moore tight ends coach and Caleb Koval wide receivers coach. WASHINGTON — Named Andy Jenkins men’s baseball assistant coach. WIS.-OSHKOSH — Named Jeremiah Hoffman women’s golf head coach.

