WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb captured her third consecutive District 4 Class 2A individual title Saturday at soggy Williamsport Country Club.
After opening with a 3-over-par 76 on Thursday, Rabb did one-shot better and wrapped up her title with a 75 for a two-day total of 151.
Rabb easily beat out Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall, who was the runner-up with a 165.
Now it’s on to the state championships once again for Rabb. The championships will be held at Penn State University’s Blue Course on Oct. 17 and 18.
“It feels great to be returning to states for the third time. I’m looking to improve and hopefully win this year,” said Rabb, who finished ninth last year and was the state runner-up her freshman year.
Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, Rabb birdied four holes on the day (Nos. 2, 9, 14 and 18) and she closed out her round with a 37 on the back nine.
The junior only had one birdie in the first round Thursday.
“The course was in great conditions although the weather wasn’t the best. The greens were fast and tricky,” said Rabb. “I think I handled the course very well and I made little mistakes. I didn’t make as many putts as I would have liked, but I still played very well.”
Mifflinburg’s Addison Norton finished the two-day championship in fifth (208), while Lewisburg’s Tori Vonderheid was sixth (212). The area’s other finishers included Lewisburg’s Gracie Murphy (11th, 233), Lewisburg’s Lexi Schmadel (12th, 234) and Milton’s Kendall Fedder (15th, 255).
In the Class 2A boys competition, Lewisburg senior Nick Mahoney fell just short of defending his title as Midd-West’s Kyle Beward claimed the district title by three strokes, 158-161.
However, Mahoney still qualified for states in Penn State in a couple of weeks.
“Kyle Beward played exceptionally well on Saturday,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust.
Other area finishers included Mifflinburg’s Zeb Hufnagle, who finished in a tie for 12th in 2A with a 178; and Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger finished sixth in the 3A competition with a 177 after firing a 91 on day 2.
Neither Hufnagle nor Wirnsberger qualified for the state championship.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 4,
Crestwood 0
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons got all of their goals in the first half, including three by Alfred Romano, to roll to a nonleague win over the Comets on Saturday.
Darrien Svilokos added a goal and an assist for Lewisburg (9-0-1), which also got three saves from Henry Harrison to get the shutout.
Svilokos’ tally and Romano’s final two goals were scored in the final 5:03 of the half.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 4, Crestwood 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Zak Kreisher, 26:26.
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Viktor Permyashkin, 5:03.
Lew-Romano, assist Svilokos, 2:48.
Lew-Romano, assist Permyashkin, 1:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 3; Crestwood (Kranson/Bailey Durafehalk), 5.
JV score: Lewisburg, 1-0.
Milton 3,
South Williamsport 1
MILTON – The Black Panthers rolled to nonleague victory over the Mounties on Saturday after Dom Ballo and Evan Yoder both scored in the first half.
Seth Yoder later added a second-half goal off an assist by Ballo that essentially put the game away for Milton (8-4), which also got assists from Evan Yoder and Ballo in the first half.
The Black Panthers, who also got three saves from Jonah Strodel, led in corner kicks 5-0.
Milton next plays Shamokin at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 2,
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Kellon Brubaker scored off an assist by Collin Dreese with 1:14 remaining in the game to give the Wildcats the HAC-II victory Saturday.
Dreese also assisted on a goal by Moses Knepp with 28 minutes left in the first half to get Mifflinburg (4-7-2) on the board first, but Loyalsock tied the game 2 minutes later.
Mifflinburg, which next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, trailed in shots (19-3) and corner kicks (13-3), but goalkeeper Kanon Keister stepped up to make 19 saves in the win.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3,
Millville 0
MILLVILLE — Brandon Garcia scored twice in the second half as the Lions shutout the Quakers in the nonleague contest on Friday.
Gavin Millett also scored in the second half for Meadowbrook (8-3), which also got a pair of assists from Luke Osman and one from Jaden Garcia.
The Lions, who out-shot the Quakers 8-5 and got eight saves from Michael Eager, next play at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Monday.
Girls soccer
Milton 2,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL – Mackenzie Lopez scored twice on the day – once in each half – as the Black Panthers edged the Wildcats in the nonleague contest Saturday.
Both of Lopez’s goals were unassisted for Milton (8-3), which led in shots 19-6 and in corner kicks 5-2.
Morgan Reiner just needed to make three saves to get the shutout for the Black Panthers, who next host Midd-West at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 1,
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE – Sophie Kilbride scored off an assist by Maria Bozella in the second half to give the Green Dragons the nonleague win Saturday.
Lewisburg (4-5) led in shots on goal (8-4) but trailed in corner kicks (0-1). Izzy Wood also made five saves to get the shutout for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 4,
Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Wildcats rolled to the HAC-II victory over the Lancers on Saturday. Mifflinburg (8-6) next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8,
Millville 0
MILTON – Kailey Devlin scored four goals to power the Lions past the Quakers in the nonleague matchup Friday and to their sixth shutout win of the season.
Kat Bennage scored the first goal for Meadowbrook (11-1, 5-0 ACAA), and along with two tallies from Devlin the Lions took a 3-0 halftime lead.
Bennage added a goal and an assist in the second half for Meadowbrook, plus Audrey Millett scored twice along with Devlin. Millett and Ember Erb added assists for the Lions on the day.
Emma George made two saves for the clean sheet after the Lions out-shot the Quakers 15-2.
Meadowbrook next plays at Belleville at 3 p.m. Friday.
Cross country
NEPA Invitational
BLOOMSBURG — The area had two top-five finishers in Saturday’s meet as Milton’s Ryan Bickhart was the runner-up in the boys race, and Lewisburg’s Baylee Espinosa was fifth in the girls meet.
Bickhart finished the course in 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds to finish behind Danville’s Dane Spahr (16:31). The Ironmen won the title with 43 points.
Other finishers on the day for the Black Panthers, who placed eighth on the day with 218 points, included Rex Farr (11th, 17:15) and Jude Sterling (42nd, 18:35). Warrior Run’s Aiden HOffman was 47th in 18:49.
Saint Mary’s Gabby Pistner won the girls race in 18:44.1, while Espinosa came in with a time of 19:04.4.
Finishing behind Espinosa were teammates Alanna Jacob (9th, 19:45.8), Jenna Binney (17th, 20:17.8) and Maya Sak (27th, 20:56.9).
Other area finishers included Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkelberger (14th, 20:10), Milton’s Jayden Mather (22dn, 20:38.9), WR’s Sienna Dunkelberger (30th, 21:06.9), WR’s Keiara Shaffer (32nd, 21:13.34), WR’s Claire Dufrene (34th, 21:25.5), WR’s Kelsey Hoffman (42nd, 22:08.9), Milton’s Emma East (43rd, 22:09.7), and WR’s Lillian Wertz (47th, 22:34.9).
