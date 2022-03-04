WILLIAMSPORT — One day after swimming her way into the record books for Milton Area High School, Maria Painter hit the water in an effort to complete one of the best runs by a Black Panther swimmer.
The junior posted a 1:07.68 in the 100 fly for a fourth-place finish in Wednesday’s opening day of the District 4 Swimming Championships. That was good enough for Milton’s first placement at the tournament.
The accomplishment did little to sap her drive as she pushed through for another impressive performance in the second day of the meet Thursday.
“I know Milton isn’t really known for swimming,” Painter said. “I hope sooner or later it will be. We have a lot of great people on the team that are getting up to medal in worthy places.”
At times throughout her career, Painter was forced to entertain the idea of not having a swimming team at her high school.
Milton was at a turning point in the program’s history, but the last four years have seen the program increase numbers and add its first medal since the 2009 season.
“I was just hoping it would start, because I didn’t want to give it up,” Painter said. “I’m glad they did have it after all.”
Mifflinburg was put on the map as Sam Deluca earned his second top finish in the two-day tournament. Deluca won the 100 back in 54.50.
“This is definitely the best of the four I’ve been at,” Deluca said of this year’s event. “I’ve never qualified for states before.”
Deluca will now have twice the responsibility as he won two events over the two-day tournament. Deluca also won the 100 fly with a final time of 53.10.
“I’ve very excited to finally get there for the first time,” Deluca said. “It’s a big jump from never winning an event and winning and getting on top. It’s a big change.”
Deluca carved out a path for himself and his team, but so did his teammate Sean Witmer, who posted a 59.48 to win the 100 breast.
“I had some confidence, because I knew I belonged here,” Witmer said. “I had the training to swim perfectly and have the best time.”
Witmer’s personal best time of 59.48 was the lone time to go under a minute in the event.
Lewisburg was led by Kimberly Shannon and Mason Ordonez. Both picked up wins on the second day of the championships. They also helped with relays.
For Shannon, it came down to the always difficult 500 free as she took on Central Columbia’s Riley Noss and teammate Emma Gerlinski.
“I’m super excited how it went, especially for my team,” Shannon said. “Mason got two district titles. I’m so excited for him. He deserved everything. It’s different from last year being a two-day meet. I was a little tired, but I was really happy with my performance.”
Shannon left little doubt in the 500 free when she finished with a time of 5:01.38. Noss was the closest as she finished with a time of 5:27.98. Gerlinski finished with a 5:32.84.
Ordonez hit the water for the next and was challenged a little more in his race. Ordonez won the event with a time of 5:00.83. Right behind Ordonez was Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg, who posted a 5:01.87.
“There’s was not much, but I wanted to get to states,” Ordonez said of the final leg. “I just gave it everything I had. I was just glad I was able to get the result I wanted.”
The Lewisburg pair excelled in the toughest race of the day. Despite spending nearly all his energy to win the race, Ordonez still had some jokes left in the tank.
“Kimmy makes it look easy,” Ordonez said of the 500 free. “It is a tougher race. It all depends on how you take it out.”
District 4 Swimming
Championships at
Williamsport Area High School
Girls
Final team standings: 1. Danville, 465; 2. Central Columbia, 296; 3. Bloomsburg, 240; 6. Lewisburg, 189; 7. Milton, 148.
Individual results
100 free: 1. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 54.34; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 54.80; 3. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 54.87; 8. Maria Painter (MILT), 1:00.08; 10. Ruby Newcomer (MILT), 1:00.68; 14. Carina Pavlov (LEW), 1:06.60.
500 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 5:01.38; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 5:27.98; 3. Emma Gerlinski (LEW), 5:32.84.
100 back: 1. Emma Welsh (CC), 1:00.88; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 1:02.10; 3. Maya Hassenberg (DAN), 1:05.66; 12. Kayli Johnson (MILT), 1:21.11.
100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:04.54; 2. Trinity Neff (BLOOM), 1:09.25; 3. Brooke Kopatz (ATH), 1:11.39; 10. Skylar Crosby (LEW), 1:24.75.
400 free relay: 1. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr, Brenna Ross), 3:39.99.
Boys
Final team standings: 1. Central Columbia, 391.5; 2. Lewisburg, 249; 3. Athens, 213.5; 6. Milton, 164; 10. (tie) Mifflinburg, 77.
Individual results
100 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 47.57; 2. Mason Fantini (MCA), 52.15; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 52.32; 7. Hunter Zettlemoyer (MILT), 54.84; 15. Kieran Davis (LEW), 59.68; 16. Brady Wohlheiter (MIFF), 1:00.16; 17. Aidan Gross (LEW), 1:00.24; 19. Farrell Sipe (MILT), 1:01.92.
500 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 5:00.83; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 5:01.17; 3. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 5:04.89; 7. Xavier Godown (MILT), 5:49.50.
100 back: 1. Samuel Deluca (MIFF), 54.50; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 56.01; 3. Bryce Rafel (CC), 58.24; Ethan Zeh (LEW), 1:08.30.
100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 59.48; 2. Ethan Robertson (CC), 1:05.89; 3. Connor Morgan (CC), 1:07.94; 4. Camden Weaver (MILT), 1:08.63; 7. Miles Fassero (LEW), 1:11.73; 8. Bradley Newcomer (MILT), 1:14.84; 10. Kieran Davis (LEW), 1:18.23.
400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Alton Smargassi, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, Andrew Sponenberg), 3:31.27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.