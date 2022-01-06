MILTON — When Montoursville started to make things tough in Wednesday’s conference matchup at Milton, the Black Panthers toughened up and got going.
Moments after the Warriors knotted up the score midway through the fourth quarter, Kiersten Stork sunk the go-ahead basket and Milton fended off Montoursville the rest of the way to take a 42-38 Heartland-II victory in The Jungle.
Stork finished with 15 points to tie for game-high honors, and she also had four steals and three rebounds as Milton improved to 5-2, 1-2 in league play.
“I was super impressed with the girls’ effort, and defensively in the first half we were outstanding” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We’re still missing some really easy shots that could’ve given us a little more cushion, but Montoursville played really hard, and they are well coached.”
Behind 10 points from Morgan Reiner in the first quarter, the Black Panthers jumped out to a 12-4 lead after they forced the Warriors (2-5, 1-5) into committing seven turnovers.
“Reiner (13 points and 4 rebounds) was on fire to start the game and she was shooting lights-out. She made a couple of threes, which she normally doesn’t even shoot,” said Davis. “I think she was feeling it early, and Montoursville was defending her pretty well.
“Reiner didn’t get as many looks later on in the game, but when she did get her look, she capitalized on it,” added Milton’s coach.
A jumper by Stork started the second quarter, and she helped end it with back-to-back buckets including a 3-pointer late to extend Milton’s lead to nine (19-10).
“All of our shots were falling. We were all (in the game), and on. We just wanted to win,” said Stork.
Montoursville, however, won the third quarter as the Warriors pulled to within two points (25-23) of the Black Panthers.
But a 3-pointer from Leah Walter early in the fourth helped stabilize the ship for Milton — albeit temporarily.
“I think when we get our feet set and get a good look at the hoop, I think we have some kids on the team who can make those shots this year,” said Davis. “That was a big point for us. Montoursville had really closed the gap and they had a lot of momentum on their side.”
The Warriors answered right back with five straight points to tie the game at 30-all, but Stork ended the spurt when she inbounded the ball and then ran the length of the court for a lay-up.
“I wanted to get my team back in the game,” said Stork. “I just really wanted to get us back in the groove and get us up, and I thought by doing that, that would help.”
And although Montoursville retied the game on its next possession, a 3-pointer by Reiner from the right elbow broke the deadlock.
From there, the Black Panthers made seven of their 12 free throws to clinch the game.
Milton also rebounded the ball pretty well. Abbey Kitchen added six rebounds, four blocks and a steal, plus Kyla Rovenolt added five rebounds.
“I have some kids who’ve played a lot of minutes the last few years, especially kids with the ball,” said Davis. “I think they were under control a little bit better than me — we had a few too many unforced errors there in the third that got Montoursville back into the game, but that’s a credit to their defense.
“We really didn’t flinch. I felt like we were in control most of the time, and more importantly I think our kids felt like, ‘Okay, we got this and we’ll be fine,’ and they played that way,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton will have its work cut out for itself on Saturday when the Black Panthers host Mount Carmel, which is the No. 2 team in Class 2A.
“Mount Carmel is really good. We’ll struggle with the matchups, but I’m hoping the past few games we’ve had will give us some confidence that we can play with some teams that we’re going to be facing here, which is a brutally tough schedule,” said Davis. “But this is a nice win for us, and we needed it, and I’m really happy for the girls to get a win like this.”
Milton 42, Montoursville 38At Milton
Montoursville 4 6 13 15 — 38 Milton 12 7 6 17 – 42
Montoursville (2-5) 38
Maddie Adams 1 1-2 3; Alaina Marchioni 7 0-0 15; Shyanne Klemick 0 0-0 0; Sydnie Stone 3 0-0 6; Maya Neiman 0 0-0 0; Maddy Labatch 5 0-1 10; Nyla Kutney 0 0-0 0; Anna Baylor 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
18 1-3 38.
3-point goals:
Marchioni.
Milton (5-2) 42
Kiersten Stork 5 4-6 15; Leah Walter 1 5-6 8; Morgan Reiner 5 0-0 13; Abbey Kitchen 0 1-2 1; Kyle Rovenolt 1 1-4 3; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 11-18 42.
3-point goals:
Reiner 3, Stork, Walter.
JV score: Montoursville, 36-32. High scorers: Montoursville, Kayla Bainbridge, 10; Milton, Jacklyn Hopple, 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.