Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½ Toronto 57 46 .553 5½ Boston 55 47 .539 7 New York 54 48 .529 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 50 .519 _ Cleveland 51 51 .500 2 Detroit 46 55 .455 6½ Chicago 41 62 .398 12½ Kansas City 29 75 .279 25
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 60 43 .583 _ Houston 58 45 .563 2 Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7 Seattle 52 50 .510 7½ Oakland 28 75 .272 32
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 36 .640 _ Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10 Miami 55 48 .534 10½ New York 47 54 .465 17½ Washington 43 59 .422 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ Cincinnati 56 48 .538 1½ Chicago 50 51 .495 6 St. Louis 46 57 .447 11 Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _ San Francisco 55 47 .539 3½ Arizona 55 48 .534 4 San Diego 49 54 .476 10 Colorado 40 62 .392 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1 Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings Boston 7, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3 Houston 4, Texas 3 Seattle 9, Minnesota 7 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3 San Francisco 2, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 8, Minnesota 7 Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3 Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1 Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 3 Texas 13, Houston 5 Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7 Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-5) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 Washington 6, Colorado 5 Boston 7, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3 Arizona 3, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 2, Oakland 1 San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 5, Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0 Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2 St. Louis 11, Arizona 7 Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1 Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7 Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
SoccerWomen’s World Cup glanceGROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Philippines 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Norway 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
GROUP AThursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1 Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.
GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Australia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
GROUP BThursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0 Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada 2, Ireland 1
Thursday, July 27
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Japan 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Zambia 2 0 0 2 0 10 0
GROUP CFriday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0 Spain 5, Zambia 0
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.
GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 China 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
GROUP DSaturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0 Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China vs. England, 7 a.m. Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m.
GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts
United States 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
GROUP EFriday, July 21
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Wednesday, July 26
United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m. Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.
GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 11 0 0 4 0 3 France 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
GROUP FSunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Argentina 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
GROUP GSunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Thursday, July 27
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m.
GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 6 0 3 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
GROUP HMonday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0 Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m.
ROUND OF 16Saturday, Aug. 5
1A () vs. 2C (), 1 a.m. 1C () vs. 2A (), 4 a.m. 1E () vs. 2G (), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G () vs. 2E (), 5 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
1D () vs. 2B (), 3:30 a.m. 1B () vs. 2D (), 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H () vs. 2F (), 4 a.m. 1F () vs. 2H (), 7 a.m.
QUARTERFINALThursday, Aug. 10
W49 () vs. W51 (), 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
W50 () vs. W52 (), 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m. W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.
SEMIFINALTuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.
3RD PLACE FINALSaturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.
FINALSunday, Aug. 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.