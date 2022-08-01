LEWISBURG — Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis has announced a 13-game non-conference schedule that includes five home games, three contests against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, and a Thanksgiving-week trip to the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The 2022-2023 season tips off Monday, Nov. 7, at home against Lebanon Valley. The Nov. 7 date equals the earliest lidlifter in team history. The Bison opened the 2018-19 season with an overtime win at St. Bonaventure on that date. Bucknell will be taking on Lebanon Valley, a strong in-state Division III program, for the first time since 1986-87.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.