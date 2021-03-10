BLOOMSBURG — A combined 33 points from seniors Sydney Hoffman and Gracy Beachel just weren’t enough as Warrior Run fell to Bloomsburg, 62-44, in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal at Bloomsburg Area High School.
Hoffman tallied 19 points and Beachel had 14 for No. 4 Warrior Run (8-10), which fell behind by 11 at the half. Beachel sank four treys for the Defenders, and Hoffman three.
Top-seeded Bloomsburg (18-1) would then blow the game wide open in the third with a 21-point quarter to advance and play No. 3 Loyalsock in Saturday’s final. Loyalsock topped Towanda 66-48 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Bloomsburg got 18 from Kelsey Widom, 13 from Madline Evans and 11 from Ellen Hull.
District 4 Class 3A semifinalNo. 1 Bloomsburg 62, No. 4 Warrior Run 44at Bloomsburg Area High SchoolScore by quarters
Warrior Run 9 11 10 14 — 44 Bloomsburg 13 18 21 10 — 62
Warrior Run (8-10) 44
Sydney Hoffman 6 4-6 19, Gracy Beachel 5 0-2 14, Katie Watkins 0 2-2 2, Jordan Hartman 1 2-2 5, Emily McKee 1 2-2 4; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 10-14 44.
3-point goals:
Beachel 4, Hoffman 3, Hartman.
Bloomsburg (18-1) 62
Paige Temple 3 0-0 6, Ellen Hull 4 0-0 11, Brynna Zentner 4 0-0 8, Rylee Klinger 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Widom 5 8-8 18, Madline Evans 4 5-6 13; Olivia Hull 0 0-0 0; Maddy Devine 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 15-16 62.
3-point goals: E. Hull 3.
