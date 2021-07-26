BRISTOL, Conn. — Mifflinburg’s All-Stars couldn’t have started the Little League Major Division Softball East Region Tournament any better than they did in Saturday’s opener against Warwick North from Rhode Island.
But unfortunately, Mifflinburg’s bid for a regional title ended abruptly following the win as someone associated with the team has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mifflinburg was scheduled to play Robbinsville Little League out of New Jersey at 7 tonight, but the Pennsylvania state champs were forced to forfeit the contest and then withdraw from competition.
Led by a two-hit, two-RBI day from Anna Pachucki, Mifflinburg’s All-Stars pounded out 11 hits to beat Warwick North, 13-2, in their game Saturday.
Pachucki hit a leadoff triple in the top of the first as the Pennsylvania state champs got out to a 2-0 lead.
A squeeze bunt by Amelia Fluman brought Pachucki home. Later, back-to-back singles from Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter, plus another squeeze bunt by Brooke Gessner, plated Stewart for a 2-0 lead.
Warwick responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first after Stewart was called for an illegal pitch. Mifflinburg’s ace then hit a pair of batters prior to Reagan Motta hitting a two-run single that tied the game at 2.
Mifflinburg pulled ahead for good in the second inning when Pa+chucki hit an RBI single and Fluman hit a sacrifice fly.
An inning later, the Union County All-Stars nearly batted around to score six runs and take a 10-2 lead.
This time, Stewart hit a leadoff triple before Showalter scored the pitcher with an infield single
A stolen base and another infield single by Gessner moved Showalter to third, where she scored on a squeeze bunt by Teagan Richter.
Later on in the third, Olivia Fetterman and Aubrey Fluman both hit RBI singles prior to Pachucki bringing home another run on a groundout and Aubrey Fluman scoring another one on a wild pitch.
Stewart (3-for-4, 4 runs), who got the complete-game win on the strength of nine strikeouts and just five hits given up, hit a leadoff double and scored on an error to make the score 11-2 in the fourth.
Then in the sixth, Warwick committed three costly errors to bring two more runs home for Mifflinburg, which also got two-hit days from Pachucki and Showalter. Pachucki added two RBI to her day along with Amelia Fluman and Gessner.
Those would be the last runs Mifflinburg would score in the tournament after the COVID diagnosis.
Team members have all been released to their families and are no longer housed at the Bristol facility. Appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed by the team, according to a statement released by Little League International in South Williamsport on Sunday.
“Our girls did a fantastic job playing the game they love and also representing Mifflinburg and the entire state of Pennsylvania,” said Mifflinburg Major David Cooney in a Facebook post. Unfortunately, their season has come to an end due to a positive COVID test.
“These young women and their families are devastated by this unexpected turn of events, so please keep them all in your prayers,” Cooney added.
Little League SoftballMajor Division East Regional Tournamentat Bristol, Conn.Mifflinburg 13, Warwick North (R.I.) 2
Mifflinburg 226 102 — 13-11-0 Warwick No. 200 000 — 2-5-7 Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter. Gretchen Dombeck, Reagan Motta (5) and Lia Wasilewski. WP: Stewart. LP: Dombeck.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Anna Pachucki, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, run scored; Amelia Fluman, 2 RBI; Stewart, 3-for-4, double, triple, 4 runs; Showalter, 2-for-4, RBI; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Tayva Thomas, run; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3; Teagan Richter, RBI; Maggie Rubendall, run; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Warwick North hitters: Wasilewski, run scored; Lily Andrews, 1-for-1, run; Maddie Tuirok, 1-for-2; Motta, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Dombeck, 1-for-3.
