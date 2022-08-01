WATSONTOWN - Keeping it "INN" the community is the mission of the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund, sponsored by The Watson Inn. And on Sunday Sept. 18 a golf tournament will be held at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
The tournament is a four-person scramble, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration begins at 8.
A continental breakfast and luncheon is included in the $80 registration fee.
"This scholarship fund benefits students who wish to continue their education in culinary arts, business management, heating and air, plumbing as well as musical interest" said Pam Showers, Watson Inn general manager. "These were Norm's passions, and we want to continue his legacy."
The committee is seeking golfers, sponsors and volunteers to help them reach their goal this year.
"We have raised over $108,000 and have gifted 51 scholarships to students in the Warrior Run, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts," said Showers.
For more information on sponsorship, please contact Pam or Staci at 570-538-1832.
Quartet of Nittany Lions named to watch lists
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list, plus senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. landed on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, announced by the Maxwell Football Club.
In addition, Redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list. The three watch lists were announced on Monday.
The Lombardi Award, is presented annually to the offensive or defensive lineman who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
Mustipher (6-4, 321) is also a member of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists. He has appeared in 40 career games at Penn State, making 16 starts.
Mustipher was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media in 2021 when he made 21 tackles (16 solo) to go with three tackles for loss and a sack in six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury vs. Iowa.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, and the Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football.
Brown (5-11, 208) is also on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. He has appeared in 22 career games at Penn State, making 13 starts. Brown tied for the nation’s lead with six interceptions in 2021, and his six interceptions were tied for the 10th-most in a season at PSU.
Porter (6-2, 198) is also on the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists. He has appeared in 25 career games, making 21 starts, as a Nittany Lion.
Porter was named third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media in 2021 when he finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups.
Stoll (6-2, 262), who is also on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list, was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List for the second-straight season
Penn State's primary long snapper for 35 career games, Stoll is in his third year as President of Penn State's Uplifting Athletes, a chapter that has raised nearly 1.4 million dollars for kidney cancer treatment and research since the first Penn State Lift for Life was held in 2003.
He is just the second, three-time president in program history, joining Brett Brackett (2008-10).
Spencer returns to helm Lycoming golf program
WILLIAMSPORT – The longest-tenured golf coach in Lycoming College history, Jamie Spencer ’01 will return to the course in 2022-23 for a 16th season at the helm of the program, Director of Athletics Mike Clark announced on Monday.
“Jamie was one of the most well-liked coaches on staff during his first tenure as head golf coach,” Clark said. “Unfortunately, some things changed at his full-time job that made it impossible to continue in that role, so he did the right thing for him, his family and the program and stepped down. Over the course of the last seven years, things have settled down for him, he caught the coaching bug again a couple years ago and we are glad to welcome him back as our golf coach. Our golf team will enjoy the van rides with Coach Spence and they will also enjoy his sense of humor and upbeat attitude when they are on the course practicing and in competition.”
Spencer solidified the Warriors' golf program during his first tenure from 2001-15, as he became the longest-tenured coach in program history while mentoring five all-conference performers and two MAC Scholar Athletes.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to return as golf coach,” Spencer said. “I have so many great memories with Lycoming College. I would like to thank Coach Clark and the entire administration. It feels great to be back and I am looking forward to getting back on the course here shortly. I have been doing this for a long time. Regardless of the sport, coaching has always been about establishing relationships. We have a great school and I hope to provide a little fun with the entire college experience.”
After the Warriors finished last at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships in his first year in 2001, Spencer quickly built the team into a respectable contender in the conference, helping the team to a seventh-place finish in a 14-team field just four years later as Jim Bechtel became Spencer's first all-conference golfer.
In 2005, when the MAC split its league championship into separate events for the Freedom and Commonwealth Conferences, Jordan Isenberg and Jim Bechtel starred for the Warriors as they finished tied for second to earn all-conference honors and led the Warriors to a second-place finish in the MAC Freedom.
Spencer is an alum of the golf program, as he finished tied for 17th at the MAC Championships as a junior and he notched a hole-in-one in the event on a 157-yard par-3 in 1998.
Spencer has also had two stints as an assistant basketball coach at Lycoming. He served as a student assistant and assistant coach with the men’s program from 1999-2003. He worked under Terry Conrad and was on staff when the Warriors won their first Freedom Conference title during the 2001-02 season. He also assisted the women's team from 2010-12, working under head coach Christen Ditzler.
He has also served as the head boys’ basketball coach at three local high schools – Montoursville Area, Montgomery Area and St. John Neumann Regional, where he was named WNEP Super 16 Coach of the Year after leading the Knights to the state finals in April.
Gildea named Lycoming College assistant men’s soccer coach
WILLIAMSPORT – One of the most successful goalkeepers in program history, Josh Gildea ’17 will return to the sidelines for the Lycoming College men’s soccer team, 10th-year head coach Nate Gibboney announced on Monday.
The Center Valley native was a two-year starter for the Warriors as a goalkeeper, earning the team’s MVP award as a senior in 2016. He posted a 24-6-4 record in those seasons, as his 14 shutouts rank fifth in school history and his 0.80 goals-against average is second. He helped the team to two appearances in the NCAA Division III Championship, including a spot in the Sweet 16 in 2015, when Gildea tied a school-record with 16 wins and set the mark with a 0.64 goals-against average, both marks that stood two years.
After graduating, Gildea moved to Colorado and became active in the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, where he coached for five years. He was named the CSA Advanced League Boys’ Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Central Select Program Coach of the Year in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.