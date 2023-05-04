WILLIAMSPORT - The Lycoming College softball team is ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Division III Region IV rankings, as the NCAA announced the rankings on its website for games through April 30 on Wednesday.

The Warriors, at 22-12 overall, finished in a three-way tie for first in the MAC Freedom with a 12-4 record with fourth-ranked Misericordia, and King’s, who were listed in the first regional ranking.

