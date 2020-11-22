HERSHEY — The 2020 season may have started under a cloud of uncertainty for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team, but it couldn’t have ended any better than it did.
Lewisburg completed its impressive run through the PIAA Class 2A playoffs with a 6-0 victory over Deer Lakes in the championship game Saturday afternoon at HersheyPark Stadium.
Senior Jack Dieffenderfer scored twice in the first half and classmate James Koconis followed with a pair of goals in the second half to lead the Green Dragons (22-0) to their fourth state title (2000, 2015, 2016), and to the most lopsided win in the history of the Class 2A competition, boys or girls.
The last time six or more goals were scored in a state final was in 2001 when Downingtown’s girls beat Butler 7-0 for the Class 3A title.
“This year, like all I wanted to know is if we started the season, I wanted to finish it. To be able to do it this way and kind of control almost every single opponent and not have too many scary opportunities was not something I totally dreamed of, but I know these guys are capable of it,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “These guys kept on getting better day in and day out. I say things and they do it and sometimes they do it above my expectations, and so I credit them.
My senior class leads it, but my underclassmen are right there following along and making moments, and you saw it today,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Philip and Nick were doing their thing when they came off the bench, and they’re not arguing about how they don’t start. They know they’ll get their moments in there and they both shined today.”
One such underclassman making an impact was junior Philip Permyashkin.
An initial scoring opportunity by Anthony Bhangdia was nullified by Deer Lakes defender Nate Litrun just off to the right of the goal, but as he was falling down Bhangdia managed to kick the ball to the left past goalkeeper Nick Braun to Permyashkin, who fired it home to give Lewisburg a 1-0 lead 12:47 into the game.
“I remember (Friday) in practice coach was talking about how we have so much depth on our bench. He said that when we go in to make a difference, and he said specifically if there’s a shot make sure you follow it up, and I did exactly that and got the goal,” said Permyashkin. “It felt so good (to get that first goal in). My entire family was here watching and it felt really good scoring in front of everyone.”
Said Bhangdia, “This team, we’ve been with each other since we started playing soccer. We have the chemistry and we have the will, and this is a group of guys who are willing to work for the guy next to them and willing to work just as hard as the other team, and harder, to get a (win).”
Then in a span of 3 minutes and 26 seconds late in the first half Dieffenderfer, playing in his final high school game, made the most of his time on the pitch.
When Dieffenderfer drove home a goal off a spot-on through ball by Ben Liscum to give the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead with 7:56 left, the only thing that was going through his mind at that point was to get another goal.
And Dieffenderfer did just that when he scored off an assist by Koconis with 4:20 remaining to push Lewisburg’s lead to 3-0.
“We always want more (goals). I mean, as much as 2-0 sounds good, that’s a very dangerous score in soccer and we just got to keep on pressing, and pushing and working hard and playing defense. At the end of the day we just kept on getting more and more,” said Dieffenderfer.
“It feels amazing to win the state title. Of course with this my last game playing for Lewisburg I just couldn’t have asked for a better ending, especially with the group of guys I’m playing on the field with. I mean, we played against each other our whole lives, and its just amazing seeing all the hard work come to this game and us being able to win and hold the trophy.”
But once Koconis scored off a Nick Passaniti assist midway through the second half, Kettlewell and his players were able to relax and breathe a little bit easier.
“It did kind of relax me a little bit, and it definitely kind of put us at ease and you could see the Deer Lakes players’ heads drop a little bit,” said Kettlewell. “I mean, we come in at halftime saying its 0-0 and we got to win the next 40 minutes because you never know what could happen, and these guys came out in the second half and they really showed what we can do.”
Said Passaniti, “Since the beginning of the year we’ve worked really hard and it all came down to this. We wanted it more than (Deer Lakes), and it paid off. Getting the assist was honestly really good, but I don’t care about goals and assists — it’s all about the team.”
The finishing touches on the rout came in the final 3:35 when Liscum and Koconis both put unassisted goals into the net.
For Liscum, a team co-captain who’ll be heading to Penn State next fall to continue his soccer career, he felt relieved that he was able to score in his final high school game.
“I was happy to get one. There’s no better way to say farewell to my school. I probably (shed) tears of joy on that one — I was just really happy to put one in the back of the net,” said Liscum. “I knew we would have our work cut out for ourselves, and I think we handled it really well. I think we were just so deadly on the attack — we put one or two in and it just breaks teams’ backs and the game can open up like it did.
“There was so much uncertainty going into the year and we didn’t even know if this game would exist,” added Liscum. “I thought coming into the year we were going to be a solid team and to put it all together it doesn’t get much more perfect than this, and its been a pleasure captaining this team.”
Koconis on the other hand knew his team needed at least one or two more goals in the second half, so he took it upon himself to mitigate those efforts.
“Well, we feel like halftime is always kind of like a reset, so we knew the other team was going to come out really hard in the second half and we really knew that we had to get one or two more to close the game out,” said Koconis. “In May when we had our first ZOOM meeting during the quarantine, we were like we don’t know if this is going to happen this year, but we were going to work hard anyway and deal with the uncertainty.
“It just feels amazing to finally be at the end of November and winning the state championship. It feels really good,” Koconis added.
“We know how to play. It wasn’t like we said, ‘All right, let’s go back and just defend We kept playing the way we know how to play, and I credit my senior class for it,” said Kettlewell. “It means a lot (to score six goals in the final), but the way it happens I feel like is we have speed up top, and if they start covering the speed it gives Ben (Liscum) and our midfielders more room to operate and create that way.
“And then our defense allows (our opponents) to get frustrated and want to push numbers forward, and if they push numbers forward then we can counter on them. We were just able to read the situation and play within ourselves,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
PIAA Class 2A ChampionshipAt HersheyPark StadiumLewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0First half
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Anthony Bhangdia, 27:13. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Ben Liscum, 7:56. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist James Koconis, 4:20.
Second half
Lew-Koconis, assist Nick Passaniti, 19:07. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 3:35. Lew-Koconis, unassisted, 2:36.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 9-4; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Deer Lakes, Nick Braun, 10.
