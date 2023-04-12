MIFFLINBURG — With the Mifflinburg Wildcats down to their final out, Evelyn Osborne hit a hard ground ball to center field to plate the game’s tying and go-ahead runs in a 3-2, nine-inning Heartland-II victory over Montoursville on Monday.
Olivia Fetterman drove in the first run for Mifflinburg (5-3, 3-0 HAC-II) with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Montoursville (4-3, 1-2) tied the game in the top of the ninth, but that was before Mifflinburg put together its two-out rally in the bottom of the inning.
Anna Pachucki and Lainey Miller set the stage for Osborne’s heroics by reaching base on an error and a hit-by-pitch, respectively.
Osborne finished the game 2-for-4, plus Miller added a double and two runs scored for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 3, Montoursville 2 (9 inn.)
At Mifflinburg
Montoursville 100 000 001 – 2-6-1
Mifflinburg 000 001 002 – 3-6-1
Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart. LP: Yonkin.
Top Montoursville hitters: Jordan Chamberlain, 1-for-4; Yonkin, 1-for-3; Emily George, run scored; Hannah Klotz, run; Kayleigh Sheleman, 1-for-2, RBI; Navaeh Montoya, 1-for-4; Brianna Trueman, 1-for-4; Natalie Bennett, 1-for-4.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-2, RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs scored; Hope Swarey, 1-for-4; Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Megan Fohringer, 1-for-4; Anna Pachucki, run.
Midd-West 9,Warrior Run 1MIDDLEBURG — One day after scoring 15 runs off 12 hits, the Defenders were nearly shutout and no-hit by the Mustangs in the Heartland-III contest.
Warrior Run (3-4, 1-1 HAC-III) scored its lone run in the second inning, and one of the Defenders’ two hits was a double by Abby Evans.
Midd-West (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning before the Mustangs put the game away with a three-spot in the fifth.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Midd-West 9, Warrior Run 1
At Midd-West
Warrior Run 010 000 0 – 1-2-2
Midd-West 600 030 x – 9-4-2
Mackenzie Heyler, Isabella Shupp (6) and Lakesha Hauck.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, 1-for-3, double.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run scored; Storm Wilt, 2-for-4, doble, RBI, run; Sarah Shupp, double, RBI, run; Lorna Oldt, 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 3-for-4, run; Madi Swineford, 1-for-3, 2 RBI.
Baseball Lewisburg 3, Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Green Dragons played some small ball, and they also got a complete-game pitching performance from Jack Blough to beat the Bulldogs in the nonleague matchup and pick up their second straight victory.
Max Mitchell scored the first run for Lewisburg (4-2) on an error in the second inning.
Michael Casale later scored on a double steal in the fourth before Blough hit an RBI single in the sixth to bring Casale home with a little insurance.
On the mound, Blough struck out 11 Jersey Shore (0-6) batters, walked one and allowed just one hit in a 97-pitch effort for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 3, Jersey Shore 0
at Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 010 101 0 — 3-7-1
Jer. Shore 000 000 0 — 0-1-2
Jack Blough and Shea Girton. Jerrin Loomis and Gideon Dapp.
WP: Blough. LP: Loomis.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-3, walk; Max Mitchell, walk, run scored; Michael Casale, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Blough, 2-for-3, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3; Derek Asche, 1-for-3.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Gage Martzall, walk; Collin Berguson, 1-for-2.
Boys tennis Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
SELINSGROVE — The Green Dragons were challenged by the Seals, but not enough to prevent Lewisburg from taking a shutout Heartland-I victory.
One of the toughest wins for Lewisburg (7-0) came from Greyson Azeredo at No. 3 singles, where he beat Chris Feiler, 7-5, 6-1.
And at No. 2 doubles, the Green Dragons’ team of Aiden Marchiori and Grant Rowe fought off Devon Shoemaker and Talen Hoffer for a 7-5, 7-5 win.
Lewisburg next hits the court today at 4:30 p.m. at Central Mountain.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
at Selinsgrove
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Austin Imhoof, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Benjamin Rowan, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Christopher Feiler, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Joaguin Basu-Lomond Rogers, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Aiden Marchiori-Grant Rowe (L) def. Devon Shoemaker-Talen Hoffer, 7-5, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.