COAL TOWNSHIP – The Mifflinburg Wildcats started the 2021 season on the right foot with a 4-1 nonleague win Tuesday over the Indians.
Madden Schnure scored the first two goals of the game for Mifflinburg (1-0), and he later tallied the clincher off a Kellen Beck assist 10 minutes into the second half.
Collin Decker also scored for the Wildcats, plus Beck finished with a pair of assists in the win.
The goal for Shamokin (1-1) came off a free kick by Carter Smink with 4:10 left in the first half.
Mifflinburg 4, Shamokin 1At ShamokinFirst half
Miff-Madden Schnure, assist Kellen Beck, 25:00. Miff-Schnure, assist Ethan Dreese, 5:10. Sham-Carter Smink, free kick, 4:10.
Second half
Miff-Schnure, assist Beck, 30:00. Miff-Collin Decker, unassisted, 2:30.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 10-6; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-2; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kannon Keister, 5; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 13.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 4, Central Columbia 0 Millville 5, Montgomery 2 Northumberland Chr. 8, Juniata Chr. 1
Girls soccer
Milton 3
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL – Maddi Zeiber, Leah Walter and Ryen Roush all scored goals to give the Black Panthers a season-opening nonleague win over the Wildcats.
Walter also had an assist in the game for Milton, plus Janae Bergey had two assists as well.
Milton, which led in both shots (14-2) and in corner kicks (3-1), next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other scores:
Shamokin 4, Danville 1 Williamsport 1, Loyalsock 0 (OT) Hughesville 7, Sullivan County 0 Northumberland Chr. 5, Juniata Chr. 2
Golf
Lewisburg 163
Shamokin 214
PAXINOS – Will Gronlund shot a 35 over nine holes to lead the Green Dragons past the Indians in the nonleague matchup at Indian Hills G.C.
Following Gronlund, Sean Kelly carded a 39 and Ava Markunas recorded a 40 for Lewisburg (3-0). Shamokin was led by Kennedy Petrovich’s 48.
Lewisburg will host its namesake invitational at noon on Saturday at Bucknell G.C.
Lewisburg 163, Shamokin 214At Indian Hills G.C.Lewisburg results:
Will Gronlund, 35; Sean Kelly, 39; Ava Markunas, 40; Zach Gose, 49. Other golfers: Collin Starr, 55; Gavin Keiser, 58.
Shamokin results:
Kennedy Petrovich, 48; Kami Kramer, 52; Lincoln Waugh, 56; Frank Sanzatto, 58. Other golfer: Ben Delbaugh, 64.
Central Mountain 167
Mifflinburg 189
MIDDLEBURG – Three of Mifflinburg’s four golfers shot in the 40s, but it wasn’t enough as Central Mountain took the Heartland-I matchup at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle shot a 45 to lead Mifflinburg (1-2), plus Adam Snayberger and Dylan Stroup both added rounds of 47.
Peyton Newlen fired a 40 to lead all golfers for Central Mountain (2-1).
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday back at Shade Mountain.
Central Mountain 167, Mifflinburg 189At Shade Mountain G.C.Central Mountain results:
Peyton Newlen, 40; Griff Walizer, 41; Gardy Fravel, 43; Brayden Blackwell, 43. Other golfers: Gunner Redmond, 44; Evan Walker, 47.
Mifflinburg results:
Zeb Hufnagle, 45; Adam Snayberger, 47; Dylan Stroup, 47; Nick Osborne, 50. Other golfers: Jarret Foster, 52; Brady Struble, 52.
Loyalsock 182
Milton 202
WILLIAMSPORT – Cade Wirnsberger shot a 43 to lead the Black Panthers, who fell to the Lancers in the Heartland-II match at Williamsport C.C.
Isaiah Day carded a 52 for Milton, plus Brayden Gower and Wyatt Parker had rounds of 53 and 54, respectively for the Black Panthers.
Grace Shaible shot a 42 to lead Loyalsock, which had three golfers shoot in the 40s.
Milton next plays Williamsport at 3 p.m. Thursday at White Deer G.C.
Loyalsock 188, Milton 202At Williamsport C.C.Loyalsock results:
Grace Shaible, 42; Chase Cowder, 47; Mia Patterson, 49; Brayden Gilford, 50. Other golfers: Allyia Kennedy, 51; Jaden Rankinen, 54.
Milton results:
Cade Wirnsberger, 43; Isaiah Day, 43; Brayden Gower, 53; Wyatt Parker, 54. Other golfers: Quinn Keister, 56; Kendall Fetter, 56.
Girls tennis
Loyalsock 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons got wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, but the Lancers picked up the Heartland-II victory.
Kaitlyn Fessler won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles, while Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson won 6-4, 6-3 at second doubles for Lewisburg (2-3), which plays at South Williamsport at 4 p.m. today.
Loyalsock 3, Lewisburg 2At LewisburgSingles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Mia Blas (Loy) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Kaitlyn Fessler (Lew) def. Maggie Ryder, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Izzy Dalzie-Maddie Hall (Loy) def. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson (Lew) def. Chloe Kennedy-Elle Camana, 6-4, 6-3.
Shikellamy 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats faced a tough Braves team at home and were swept in the Heartland-I match. Mifflinburg, which next plays at Lewisburg on Thursday, falls to 0-6 on the season.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0At MifflinburgSingles
1. Melanie Minnier (S) def. Destiny Jones, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Olivia Weaver (S) def. Alexis Scopelliti, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
