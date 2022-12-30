College football
2022-23 Bowl GlanceMonday, Dec. 26Quick Lane BowlDetroit
New Mexico St. 24, Bowling Green 19
Tuesday, Dec. 27First Responder BowlDallas
Memphis 38, Utah St. 10
Birmingham BowlBirmingham, Ala.
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
Camellia BowlMontgomery, Ala.
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Guaranteed Rate BowlPhoenix
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma St. 17
Wednesday, Dec. 28Military BowlAnnapolis, Md.
Duke 30, UCF 13
Liberty BowlMemphis, Tenn.
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53, 3OT
Holiday BowlSan Diego
No. 15 Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
Texas BowlHouston
Texas Tech 42, Mississippi 25
Thursday, Dec. 29Pinstripe BowlNew York
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Cheez-It BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. 35, Oklahoma 32
Alamo BowlSan Antonio
No. 12 Washington 27, No. 21 Texas 20
Friday, Dec. 30Orange BowlMiami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo BowlCharlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon
Sun BowlEl Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Gator BowlJacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona BowlTucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31Peach BowlAtlantaCollege Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.
Music City BowlNashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon
Sugar BowlNew Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon
Monday, Jan. 2ReliaQuest BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon
Citrus BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Cotton Bowl ClassicArlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9College Football National ChampionshipInglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370 N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282 New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331 Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339 e-Indianapolis 4 10 1 .300 248 357 e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272 Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319 e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332 x-L.A. Chargers 9 6 0 .600 332 343 Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350 e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308 x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316 N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339 Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304 Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337 New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325 e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373 Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401 Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334 e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230 Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379 e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334 e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Thursday’s Games
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at New England, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 Toronto 36 22 8 6 50 119 92 Tampa Bay 34 22 11 1 45 121 99 Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 115 Buffalo 33 17 14 2 36 133 112 Florida 36 16 16 4 36 121 122 Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 107 111 Montreal 36 15 18 3 33 98 129
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 Washington 38 20 13 5 45 118 106 Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 Philadelphia 36 12 17 7 31 94 122 Columbus 34 10 22 2 22 90 137
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 132 102 Winnipeg 36 22 13 1 45 116 94 Minnesota 35 20 13 2 42 111 100 Colorado 34 19 12 3 41 103 95 St. Louis 36 17 16 3 37 112 130 Nashville 33 14 14 5 33 84 101 Arizona 34 13 16 5 31 99 123 Chicago 34 8 22 4 20 76 128
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 126 107 Los Angeles 39 21 12 6 48 130 134 Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 115 107 Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 122 135 San Jose 37 11 19 7 29 113 139 Anaheim 36 10 22 4 24 86 148 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1 Boston 3, New Jersey 1 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Detroit 3 Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT Florida 7, Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1 St. Louis 3, Chicago 1 Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2 Dallas 4, Minnesota 1 Arizona 6, Toronto 3 Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO Philadelphia 4, San Jose 3, OT
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m. Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m. Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
