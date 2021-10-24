Women’s field hockey
Slippery Rock 3, Bloomsburg 2Saturday at Slippery Rock
Bloom fell to 7-9, 1-7 PSAC while SRU improved to 6-8, 3-5. Davison 2, Lock Haven 1, 2OT Sunday at Lock Haven LHU fell to 5-8, 2-4 Atlantic 10. davidson is 3-13, 1-5 A-10.
Women’s soccerBloomsburg 5, Lock Haven 1Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom improved to 11-3-1, 10-2-1 PSAC East while Lock Haven fell to 5-8-1, 3-8-1. Helen Flynn, Lauren Bull, a bloomsburg graduate, Natalie Holmes and Keira Flanagan found net. Paige Harris, a Danville grad, had an assist.
DeSales 6, Lycoming 0Saturday at DeSales
Lycoming fell to 9-5-1, 2-3-1 MAC Freedom while DeSales improved to 12-3, 5-1. Lycoming 2, Elmira 0 Sunday at Elmira Alicia blizzard and hannah Lounsbury rattled the cage as Lyco improved to 10-6-1. Elmira is 3-11-3.
Cross countryConference Carolinas Cross Country Championships
Lees-McRae’s Deanna Betzer, a Milton grad, finished 13th in the 100-runner field in 24:24.3 to ear first-team honors. Betzer has earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Southeast Regional Championships Saturday, Nov. 6, at Spartanburg, S.C.
Men’s soccerBucknell 0, Boston 0Saturday at Bucknell
Bucknell is 4-8-3, 2-3-2 Patriot League while Boston is 3-8-3, 2-3-2. Bucknell travels to Navy Saturday.
Lock Haven 3, Bloomsburg 1Saturday at Bloomsburg
LHU improved to 9-2-2, 7-1-1 PSAC East while Bloom fell to 9-6, 5-5.
DeSales 1, Lycoming 0Saturday at DeSales
Lyco fell to 7-6-3, 3-3-0 MAC Freedom while DeSales improved to 8-7-1, 3-2-1.
College football
Saturday scores
EAST Brown 49, Cornell 45 Bryant 31, Wagner 10 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20 Fordham 35, Lehigh 28 Georgetown 29, Bucknell 21 Holy Cross 42, Colgate 10 Illinois 20, Penn St. 18, 9OT James Madison 22, Delaware 10 LIU Brooklyn 30, CCSU 13 Maine 19, Albany (NY) 16 Morehead St. 27, Marist 24 NC Central 28, Morgan St. 17 Norfolk St. 45, Howard 31 Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17 Princeton 18, Harvard 16, 5OT SC State 13, Delaware St. 7 Sacred Heart 31, Duquesne 13 Stony Brook 27, Richmond 14 Villanova 44, Rhode Island 0 Wake Forest 70, Army 56 Yale 42, Penn 28 SOUTH Alabama 52, Tennessee 24 Austin Peay 47, Murray St. 6 Chattanooga 55, Samford 13 ETSU 17, Furman 13 Elon 24, New Hampshire 10 Florida A&M 31, MVSU 28 Florida St. 59, Umass 3 Gardner-Webb 28, Robert Morris 17 Georgia St. 28, Texas State 16 Hampton 30, NC A&T 9 Jackson St. 42, Bethune-Cookman 12 Kennesaw St. 30, Campbell 7 Louisiana-Monroe 41, South Alabama 31 Louisville 28, Boston College 14 McNeese St. 28, Incarnate Word 20 Mercer 45, Wofford 14 Miami 31, NC State 30 Mississippi 31, LSU 17 Mississippi St. 45, Vanderbilt 6 North Alabama 45, Charleston Southern 22 Prairie View 48, Southern U. 21 Rice 30, UAB 24 SE Louisiana 51, Northwestern St. 14 San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28 South Florida 34, Temple 14 Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 36 Tennessee Tech 56, Va. Lynchburg 13 UT Martin 38, SE Missouri 30 UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16 Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40 W. Carolina 45, The Citadel 31 W. Kentucky 34, FIU 19 William & Mary 40, Towson 14 MIDWEST Buffalo 45, Akron 10 Davidson 49, Butler 35 E. Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24 Illinois St. 20, South Dakota 14 Indiana St. 28, Youngstown St. 17 Iowa St. 24, Oklahoma St. 21 Kent St. 34, Ohio 27 Miami (Ohio) 24, Ball St. 17 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7 Minnesota 34, Maryland 16 N. Dakota St. 27, Missouri St. 20 N. Illinois 39, Cent. Michigan 38 N. Iowa 26, S. Dakota St. 17 North Dakota 34, W. Illinois 10 Notre Dame 31, Southern Cal 16 Ohio St. 54, Indiana 7 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23 Tennessee St. 28, E. Illinois 0 Toledo 34, W. Michigan 15 Valparaiso 45, Dayton 28 Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13 SOUTHWEST Alcorn St. 44, Texas Southern 27 Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 Cent. Arkansas 49, Lamar 38 Houston 31, East Carolina 24, OT Kansas St. 25, Texas Tech 24 Liberty 35, North Texas 26 Nicholls 44, Houston Baptist 14 Sam Houston St. 42, Jacksonville St. 7 Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14 West Virginia 29, TCU 17 FAR WEST BYU 21, Washington St. 19 California 26, Colorado 3 Fresno St. 34, Nevada 32 Hawaii 48, New Mexico St. 34 Montana 34, Idaho 14 Montana St. 27, Idaho St. 9 N. Colorado 17, S. Utah 9 New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3 Oregon 34, UCLA 31 Oregon St. 42, Utah 34 Sacramento St. 44, N. Arizona 0 San Diego St. 20, Air Force 14 Stephen F. Austin 37, Dixie St. 20 UC Davis 24, Cal Poly 13 Weber St. 35, E. Washington 34
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 30, Miami 28 Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17 Green Bay 24, Washington 10 N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3 New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13 Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3 L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19 Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22 Arizona 31, Houston 5 Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3 Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18 Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 2 1 .667 — Philadelphia 2 1 .667 — Toronto 1 2 .333 1 Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1 Boston 1 2 .333 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 3 0 1.000 — Washington 2 0 1.000 ½ Miami 1 1 .500 1½ Atlanta 1 1 .500 1½ Orlando 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 3 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 2 1 .667 1 Cleveland 1 2 .333 2 Indiana 1 2 .333 2 Detroit 0 2 .000 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 2 1 .667 — Dallas 1 1 .500 ½ Houston 1 2 .333 1 San Antonio 1 2 .333 1 New Orleans 0 3 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 2 0 1.000 — Minnesota 2 0 1.000 — Denver 2 0 1.000 — Portland 1 1 .500 1 Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 3 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 2 .333 2 L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 2 Sacramento 1 2 .333 2 L.A. Clippers 0 2 .000 2½
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 101, Atlanta 95 Indiana 102, Miami 91, OT Dallas 103, Toronto 95 Chicago 97, Detroit 82 Minnesota 96, New Orleans 89 Milwaukee 121, San Antonio 111 Portland 134, Phoenix 105 Memphis 120, L.A. Clippers 114
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 95 Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 103 Boston 107, Houston 97 Orlando 110, New York 104 Golden State 119, Sacramento 107 L.A. Lakers 121, Memphis 118
Monday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 9 Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 10 Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 21 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 21 Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 19 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 12 Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 20
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 13 Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 7 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 12 Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 11 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 10 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 11 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 17 16 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11 Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 20 Nashville 6 2 4 0 4 17 19 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 8 25 Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 27
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 11 Vancouver 6 3 2 1 7 18 18 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 11 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 20 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 17 Seattle 6 1 4 1 3 13 23 Vegas 5 1 4 0 2 10 19 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2 Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT Carolina 5, Columbus 1 Montreal 6, Detroit 1 New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT Florida 4, Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1 Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4 Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3 N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 4, Seattle 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, San Jose 3 Nashville 5, Minnesota 2 Detroit 6, Chicago 3 N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m. San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Results
Sunday at Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.