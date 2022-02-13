BRADFORD – Five Lycoming wrestlers picked up a pair of wins as the team finished its regular season with a pair of dual meet wins on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Pitt-Bradford, beating Thaddeus Stevens, 57-0, before beating the homestanders, 36-18.
First-year 125-pounder Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run graduate, first-year 133-pounder Thomas Conselyea, sophomore 141-pounder Wiley Kahler, junior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor, a Jersey Shore grad, and sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs, a Montoursville grad, notched a pair of wins.
The Warriors (11-2 overall) benefitted from five forfeits against Thaddeus Stevens, while Conselyea posted a major decision, first-year 149-pounder Logan Bartlett, a Lewisburg grad, notched a pin, O’Connor posted a tech fall, sophomore 174-pounder Hunter Charles posted a pin and first-year heavyweight Robbie West also added a pin for his 19th win.
The Warriors also benefitted from two forfeits against the Panthers and picked up four pins in their four contested match wins. Majcher picked up a pin of Jestin Poruban at the end of the first period, Kahler decked Farhid Negahban in 35 seconds, Crebs was 15 seconds quicker in his pin of Chase Proudfit and junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) took 78 seconds to deck Matthew Ristau to end the meet.
The Warriors now have two weeks to get set for the NCAA Southeast Regional at the Keiper Recreation Center. The two-day tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Lycoming 57, Thaddeus Stevens 0
125: Kaden Majcher (LYCO) over (TSCO) (For.) 133: Thomas Conselyea (LYCO) over Mason McClure (TSCO) (MD 11-2) 141: Wiley Kahler (LYCO) over (TSCO) (For.) 149: Logan Bartlett (LYCO) over Saadiq Pabon-Williams (TSCO) (Fall 1:25) 157: Hunter O‘Connor (LYCO) over Reimy Santiago de la Cruz (TSCO) (TF 16-0 1:46) 165: Preston Rogers (LYCO) over (TSCO) (For.) 174: Hunter Charles (LYCO) over Leonard Kelley (TSCO) (Fall 4:37) 184: Matthew Knapp (LYCO) over (TSCO) (For.) 197: Gable Crebs (LYCO) over (TSCO) (For.) 285: Robert West (LYCO) over Harrison Schoen (TSCO) (Fall 2:27)
Lycoming 36, Pitt-Bradford 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.