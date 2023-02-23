WILLIAMSPORT — Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, hit a jumper to tie the game for the first time with 18 seconds left for the Lycoming men’s basketball team, but Arcadia’s Justin Money hit the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left to lift third-seeded Arcadia to a 74-73 win over second-seeded Lycoming in a MAC Freedom Championship semifinal on Wednesday night at Lamade Gym.

The Warriors (16-10) raced down the court after Money missed the backend of the free throw, with senior Dyson Harward grabbing the rebound. Lycoming got a clear look from three, but the shot bounced off the rim and to the top of the backboard after time expired, ending the game.

