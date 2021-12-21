MILTON - The Milton Black Panthers got out to a big lead and never let it go as they cruised to a 66-34 Heartland-II victory over Mount Carmel on Tuesday.
Three players scored in double figures to lead Milton (4-2, 2-0 HAC-II), led by 15 from Jace Brandt. Dillan Guinn-Bailey and Xzavier Minium added 10 points apiece for the Black Panthers, who got out to a 36-15 lead by halftime.
Milton next hits the road to play Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 66, Mount Carmel 34
at Milton
Mount Carmel 6 9 12 7 - 34
Milton 19 17 13 17 - 66
Mount Carmel (1-3) 34
Chase Balichik 0 3-5 3; Matt Balichik 0 0-0 0; Dustin Blessing 2 0-0 5; Cole Spears 2 0-0 4; Pedro Feliciano 3 0-0 7; Garrett Varano 0 0-0 0; Jacob Schultz 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2; Andy Wasilewski 0 2-2 2; Damen Milewski 4 3-4 11; Noah Shimko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-11 34.
3-point goals: Blessing, Feliciano.
Milton (4-1) 66
Carter Lilley 3 1-2 7; Nevin Carrier 2 1-1 6; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Austin Gainer 1 2-2 5; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 4-5 10; Jace Brandt 4 6-6 15; Xzavier Minium 4 1-2 10; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Ashton Krall 0 0-2 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 1 0-0 3; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-20 66.
3-point goals: DeLong 2, Minium, Brandt, Gainer, Carrier, Hunter.
JV score: MCA, 56-55. High scorers: MCA, M. Balichik, 22; Milton, Isaiah Day, 13.
Mifflinburg 48
East Juniata 46
MIFFLINBURG - Fresh off its first loss of the season, the Wildcats bounced back to beat the Tigers in the nonleague matchup.
Tyler Reigel scored 15 points to lead Mifflinburg (4-1), plus Ethan Bomgardner added 14 for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 48, East Juniata 46
at Mifflinburg
East Juniata 13 8 9 16 - 46
Mifflinburg 11 11 8 18 - 48
East Juniata (2-3) 46
Brackbill 6 0-1 12; Barth 3 0-0 8; Dressler 3 0-0 7; Smith 2 0-0 4; Roe 1 0-0 3; Ritzman 1 0-0 2; Wagner 3 4-6 10. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
3-point goals: Barth 2, Dressler, Roe.
Mifflinburg (4-1) 48
Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 6 1-1 15; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 2 3-4 8; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 2; Carter Breed 4 1-2 9; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 7-9 48.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Yoder.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 39-31. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Bolick, 16.
