LEWISBURG — Following its third straight District 4 Class 2A Championship last week, several members of Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team were recently named to the 2022 Central Susquehanna Valley Lacrosse League All-Star Team.
Tops among the Green Dragons’ selections was senior attack Matt Spaulding, who was named a USA Lacrosse All-American.
“It was a well-deserved honor for Matt. He has been playing Lacrosse at a high level for years,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose team beat Selinsgrove 10-7 in the D-4 final last Monday. “He started as a freshman and lost his sophomore year to COVID, so he has been a three-year starter and a two-time team captain his junior and senior seasons.
Spaulding scored a team-high 56 goals and tied for the team high in assists (26) to compile a team-high 80 points this season for Lewisburg (16-1).
However, Spaulding’s game consists more than just lofty offensive numbers. He also had 76 ground balls this season to go along with great knowledge of the game.
“Matt has a great all-around game. He not only is a scorer, but he shares the ball with his teammates as well. Matt transitions back to play a defensive middie for us as well and does a great job at that,” said Vaji. “He is like having a coach on the field. He is able to help both offensive and defensive players during the game when they may not be able to get instructions from the coaches.”
Joining Spaulding on the first team for the Green Dragons were senior attack Alex Koontz, senior Midfielder Collin Starr, plus senior defenders Joey Martin and Owen Ordonez.
Koontz had 38 goals and 23 assists this season, plus Starr had 43 goals and 18 assists. In addition, Martin had 77 ground balls and Ordonez scooped up 26.
An additional four Lewisburg players made the second team: attack Rowen Martin, defender Hagen Persun, long stick midfielder Jack Kilbride and goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey.
Also making the second team from the Valley was Mifflinburg midfielder Noah Rodichok.
“I am super proud of all the boys who got recognized by the CSVLL coaches as All-Stars. Be it first, second team or honorable mention. They have all put in a great amount of work to improve and make our team successful,” said Vaji.
“The seniors will be missed immensely next year. They are a great group of young men who I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know them as individuals as well as lacrosse players. They will definitely go down as one of the best boys lacrosse classes to have played at Lewisburg.”
Central Susquehanna Valley Lacrosse League
2022 All-Star Team
First Team
Attack: Alex Koontz, Lewisburg; Garret Howell, Selinsgrove; Shea Chapman, Bellefonte. Midfield: Matt Spaulding, Lewisburg; Collin Starr, Lewisburg; Aaron Rothermel, Selinsgrove. Defense: Joey Martin, Lewisburg; Theo Feiler, Selinsgrove; Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg. LSM: Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove: Face off: Kyle Vanden Heuval, Danville. Goalkeeper: Kevin Gearhart, Selinsgrove.
Second Team
Attack: Jake Keeney, Selinsgrove; Rowen Martin, Lewisburg; Ty Stauffer, Danville. Midfield: Ty Ritter, Selinsgrove; Ryder Hamilton, Bellefonte; Noah Rodichok, Mifflinburg. Defense: Jax Foresman, Danville; KJ Briggs, Selinsgrove; Hagen Persun, Lewisburg. LSM: Jack Kilbride, Lewisburg. Face off: Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove. Goalkeeper: Jimmy Bailey, Lewisburg.
Honorable Mention
Attack: Tyler Putnam, Bellefonte; Ryan Prall, Danville; Evan Gilger, Lewisburg. Midfield: Logan Williams, Bellefonte; Brady Krainak, Danville; Val Barillaro, Selinsgrove. Defense: Reese Redman, Bellefonte; Matt Uchneat, Bellefonte; Eli Strausser, Danville. Face off: Quin Michaels. Goalkeeper: Gavin Crumb, Danville.
USA Lacrosse All-American: Spaulding, Lewisburg.
