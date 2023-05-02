Women’s lacrosse
MAC Freedom ChampionshipLycoming 11, Arcadia 9Notes:
First-year Riley Block scored the only two goals in the fourth quarter to break a tie with fourth-seeded Arcadia and lift the No. 5-seed Warriors in the first round of the MAC Freedom Championship at Jean Lenox West Field. Block and sophomore Katie Maguire led the Warriors (9-8) with four goals each, as Lycoming won the first-round game to advance to the conference semifinal for the second year in a row, where they will face top-seeded Stevens Institute of Technology (15-2) on Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. in Hoboken, N.J. Maguire moved into the top 10 in program history with 67 goals this year, sitting ninth in the program’s single-season record book, while also becoming the 13th player in program history to reach 75 points in a season, finishing the game with 76. In addition to her four goals, Maguire won seven draw controls. Block added to her four goals with four ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Junior Rylie Cranmer scored two goals, an assist and picked up two ground balls. Sophomore Kailey Stocker notched a goal and a ground ball. Zoe Stauffer earned the victory for the Warriors with 13 saves, giving her 184 on the season, the sixth-most in program history. Emily Griffith made 19 saves for the Knights.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _ Baltimore 19 9 .679 3½ Toronto 18 11 .621 5 Boston 16 14 .533 7½ New York 15 15 .500 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586 _ Cleveland 14 15 .483 3 Detroit 10 17 .370 6 Chicago 8 21 .276 9 Kansas City 7 22 .241 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 17 11 .607 _ Houston 16 13 .552 1½ Los Angeles 15 14 .517 2½ Seattle 12 16 .429 5 Oakland 6 23 .207 11½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 10 .655 _ Miami 16 13 .552 3 New York 16 13 .552 3 Philadelphia 15 15 .500 4½ Washington 10 18 .357 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 9 .690 _ Milwaukee 18 10 .643 1½ Chicago 15 13 .536 4½ Cincinnati 12 17 .414 8 St. Louis 10 19 .345 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 17 13 .567 _ Arizona 16 13 .552 ½ San Diego 16 14 .533 1 San Francisco 11 17 .393 5 Colorado 9 20 .310 7½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0 Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4 Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4 Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 6, Toronto 5 Houston 7, San Francisco 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0 Colorado 12, Arizona 4 Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3 San Diego 6, San Francisco 4 Houston 4, Philadelphia 3 Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1 Houston 7, San Francisco 3 San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 4, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122 Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121 Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117 Thursday, April 27: Boston 128, Atlanta 120
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97 Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99 Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114 Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New York 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79 Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93 Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95
Western ConferenceGolden State 4, Sacramento 3
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125 Wednesday, April 26: Golden State 123, Sacramento 116 Friday, April 28: Sacramento 118, Golden State 99 Sunday, April 30: Golden State 120, Sacramento 100
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124 Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100 Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
L.A. Lakers 4, Memphis 2
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99 Friday, April 28: L.A. Lakers 125, Memphis 85
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113 Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111 Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 1, New York 0
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6: New York at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, TBA x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m. Friday, May 5: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceGolden State vs. L.A. Lakers
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 4: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 0
