DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Andre Screen recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds, hit the go-ahead free throw with 5.9 seconds left, and then held his ground defensively on the final play of the game to lift Bucknell to a 66-65 win over Presbyterian on Monday afternoon at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire. Now 3-2 on the season, the Bison will face Austin Peay in the Ocean Bracket championship game at noon today.
Bucknell never trailed in the game and led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but Presbyterian made a run late in the first half, and the game was played within a two-possession margin for most of the second half. The Blue Hose finally tied the game for the first time all day on a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer by Winston Hill with 39 seconds remaining.
Hill was also fouled on the play, but he missed the free throw, keeping the game tied at 65. The Bison ran down most of the clock before Xander Rice had a jumper rim out. Screen grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled going back up, and he split the two charity tosses with 5.9 seconds left.
Presbyterian inbounded to Crosby James, who drove hard to the basket but ran smack into a helping Screen, who forced a wild shot as time expired.
Rice matched Screen with 17 points. Ian Motta added eight, and freshman Ruot Bijiek played important minutes down the stretch and finished with seven points and three rebounds.
“I thought we got off to a great start, but we let their pressure bother us and got a little out of control and committed some careless turnovers,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “Our first-shot defense was pretty good, but once again we had issues finishing plays. We’ll go back and take a look at this and get ready for Austin Peay tomorrow.”
Bucknell shot 53.2 percent from the field, its fourth time in five games at 50 percent or better, despite a rare off day from the 3-point line (4-19). The Bison were also held back by 16 turnovers against Presbyterian’s pressure defense, which led to a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers for the Blue Hose.
Presbyterian shot 39.0 percent and was 5-for-21 from downtown. Hill paced Presbyterian with 15 points, while Jalen Forrest and Marquis Barnett added 11 apiece.
Bijiek had two of Bucknell’s most important buckets of the night. He reached back to tip in a missed three to give Bucknell a 56-50 lead with 6:16 to go, and then after the Blue Hose cut it to two with back-to-back layups, Bijiek buried a three from the top of the key off a dish from Rice.
Bucknell led by five after an Alex Timmerman free throw with 2:24 left, but Barnett’s only three of the game pulled Presbyterian within 63-61 with 2:04 to go. Rice was fouled on a drive and made both free throws, and then Bennett was called for an offensive foul at the other end.
Bucknell led 65-61 and had the ball with just over a minute to play, but Hill stole an inbounds pass and was fouled going to the basket. He made 1 of 2 and then Edmonds was called for a travel in the backcourt. The Bison played solid defense, but Hill, a Preseason All-Big South selection playing in his first game of the season coming off an injury, hit the tying 3-pointer.
Bucknell shot 61 percent from the field in the first half but was hampered by 11 turnovers. The Bison held the Blue Hose without a field goal for nearly eight minutes and used a 14-2 run to open up a 25-10 lead.
Three straight layups by Timmerman, Josh Adoh, and Screen started the run, and Bijiek’s runner in the lane made it a 15-point lead with 7:39 to go in the half.
Presbyterian came out of the under-8 media break with a quick layup and a banked-in 3-pointer by Hill, kicking off a 16-4 run of its own. Bennett’s breakaway dunk cut the deficit to three at 29-26, before Screen ended the half with a short bank shot to make it 31-26 at the half.
Bucknell and Austin Peay will meet for the very first time on Tuesday at noon. The Governors broke open a close game late in the second half and defeated UAlbany 74-59 in the first game of the day. The Ocean Bracket final will stream on FloHoops.
Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65
Motta 3-5 1-2 8, Screen 7-9 3-6 17, Timmerman 2-3 1-4 5, Edmonds 2-7 2-2 6, Rice 5-11 5-6 17, Bijiek 3-4 0-0 7, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-3 0-0 0, Adoh 3-4 0-0 6, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-47 12-20 66.
Ard 2-4 0-1 4, McCormack 1-5 0-0 2, Barnett 5-8 0-0 11, James 1-9 1-2 4, Reddish-Rhone 2-5 5-6 9, Jal.Forrest 2-10 7-8 11, Hill 6-10 1-7 15, Pettaway 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 4-6 0-0 9. Totals: 23-59 14-24 65.
Halftime: Bucknell 31-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 4-19 (Rice 2-6, Bijiek 1-1, Motta 1-3, Adoh 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, van der Heijden 0-3, Edmonds 0-4), Presbyterian 5-21 (Hill 2-3, Stewart 1-1, Barnett 1-4, James 1-6, Jal.Forrest 0-3, McCormack 0-4). Fouled out: Reddish-Rhone. Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Screen 12), Presbyterian 26 (Barnett 5). Assists: Bucknell 11 (Screen 4), Presbyterian 12 (McCormack 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 21, Presbyterian 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.