DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Andre Screen recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds, hit the go-ahead free throw with 5.9 seconds left, and then held his ground defensively on the final play of the game to lift Bucknell to a 66-65 win over Presbyterian on Monday afternoon at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire. Now 3-2 on the season, the Bison will face Austin Peay in the Ocean Bracket championship game at noon today.

Bucknell never trailed in the game and led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but Presbyterian made a run late in the first half, and the game was played within a two-possession margin for most of the second half. The Blue Hose finally tied the game for the first time all day on a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer by Winston Hill with 39 seconds remaining.

