WILLIAMSPORT - Kaiden Wagner and Cade Wirnsberger are familiar foes.
Three years ago when both wrestlers were members of the Lewisburg junior high wrestling team, they were everyday practice partners, pushing each other every day to improve their mat skills.
Since those days, Wirnsberger has moved on to the fledgling Meadowbrook Christian School program while Wagner remains as the leader of the Green Dragons program. Saturday night at the Class 2A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament in Williamsport they met again with a regional championship on the line.
Thanks to a pair of takedowns, Wagner claimed his first regional title with a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Wirnsberger in the 132-pound final.
Both wrestlers will advance to the first-ever Super Regional Saturday at Martz Hall in Pottsville.
Wagner rebounded from a loss in the finals at the District 4 tournament last week while Wirnsberger exorcised some Magic Dome demons and finally enjoyed a good day in a venue that is the site of two of his most excruciating losses.
It was Wagner's first visit to the finals after third-place finishes the last two years. He pinned Nick Arcadipane of Western Wayne in his quarterfinal match and then edged Midd-West's Conner Heckman, 4-2, in the semifinals.
"It was a good matchup because we grew up in the elementary program and were teammates in junior high," Wagner said. "We also practice together a lot together at club practices so we know each other pretty well. I was pretty confident that I could get takedowns because we have gone back and forth with takedowns in practice.
"But he's funky and scrambles a lot so I knew I wanted to get to my attacks and stay out of the scrambles. I was able to do that two times (Saturday) which isn't usually the case because we usually get into some crazy scrambles and goes at practice."
Wirnsberger was the favorite at 106 last year after spending much of the season ranked No. 1 and he owned wins over everyone in the field. But his ticket never redeemed for Hershey after losses to eventual state champion Brandon Wentzel in semifinals and South Williamsport's Robert Gardner in the consolation semifinals.
"I've been waiting for this postseason for a long time to get a second chance here," Wirnsberger said. "Last year didn't end the way I wanted it to end and I was bummed. I've had a countdown on my phone since the end of the regional tournament last year."
Saturday he beat Line Mountain's Mason Leshock, the district champion, 2-1, with a witherning effort on top in the third period of his first bout and then edged Muncy's Bryce Vollman, 1-0, in the semifinals with another strong ride in the third period.
"My goal was to get a turn - it always is - but as long as I am staying tough on top and ride I have a good chance of winning," Wirnsberger said.
And while he was good on top, Wirnsberger said his improved ability to get off the bottom was the key to his success. At the district tournament last week, he struggled to escape in tight losses to Conner Heckman of Midd-West and Bryce Vollman of Muncy.
"I definitely didn't wrestle my best last week," Wirnsberger said. "I went back to the room and worked on making some adjustments to get better there. I've had trouble getting off the bottom all year so I needed to work on that and it definitely helped today."
Wirnsberger knew he'd be challenged in the finals.
"We know each other's styles," Wirnsberger said. "I know him really well. I was ready for a fight because he's a two-time state qualifier and he knows what he's doing. I knew it would be a battle."
Now the former teammates move on to the newest step in the tournament.
"Who knows what it will be like?" Wagner said of his first visit to Martz Hall. "The blood round wasn't too good to me last year so maybe this extra round will help me. It's something different so maybe I won't feel as much pressure."
