WILLIAMSPORT — Three individual event wins to help the Lycoming College women’s swim team beat Albright College helped senior Katherine Brown earn her first MAC Freedom Women’s Swimmer of the Week award of the season on Monday.

Brown helped the Warriors to an 84-54 win at Albright, the team’s first win over the Lions since 2015, by winning the the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01, the sixth-fastest time in Division III this season, the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.53, and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.41, the fastest time in the MAC this year and 47th-fastest time in Division III.

