WILLIAMSPORT — Three individual event wins to help the Lycoming College women’s swim team beat Albright College helped senior Katherine Brown earn her first MAC Freedom Women’s Swimmer of the Week award of the season on Monday.
Brown helped the Warriors to an 84-54 win at Albright, the team’s first win over the Lions since 2015, by winning the the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01, the sixth-fastest time in Division III this season, the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.53, and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.41, the fastest time in the MAC this year and 47th-fastest time in Division III.
Brown’s efforts on the women’s side to push the team to 1-0 on the season, and the Warrior men and women swept the Lions for the first time since 1996.
In 2021-22, Brown won a school-record six MAC Swimmer of the Week awards, more athlete of the week awards than any other Lycoming athlete ever has in a single season. The defending MAC Swimmer of the Year, Brown earned a NCAA ‘B’ cut and became the first Warrior to compete in the NCAA Championships since 1984 when she posted a time of 1:03.88 to win a MAC title and set a conference record and she also won a second conference title in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.03).
