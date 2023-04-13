JERSEY SHORE — Milton got multiple double-event winners in Wednesday’s Heartland-I meet at Jersey Shore, but the Bulldogs ended up sweeping the track meet from the Black Panthers.
In the girls’ meet, Milton narrowly fell to Jersey Shore 76.5 to 73.5.
Getting two wins apiece for the Black Panthers were Mackenzie Lopez in the 100H (17.4) and 300H (49.4), Sammy Roarty in the 800 (2:33.3) and 1600 (5:56.7), Sara Dewyer in the long jump (14-4 1/2) and triple jump (30-8), and Mo Reiner in the pole vault (7-6) and javelin (123-9).
Milton’s girls also claimed the 400 relay.
In the boys’ meet, which Jersey Shore won 95-55, Xzavier Minium and Ryan Bickhart were both double-event winners for Milton.
Minium took the 100 (11.5) and 200 (23.7), Bickhart won the 800 (2:06.3) and 3200 (12:01.1), plus Joel Langdon won the high jump (5-10).
Milton is next at the Don Wilhour Classic at Selinsgrove Area High School at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Boys
Jersey Shore 95, Milton 55
At Jersey Shore
3200R: JS (Horn, Kendall, Welshans, Francis), 8:41.1.
110HH: 1. Nick Bellomo, JS, 16.6; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Max Engle, JS.
100: 1. Xzavier Minium, M, 11.5; 2. Brodie Herr, JS; 3. Elijah Jordan, JS.
1600: 1. Raidan Francis, JS, 4:56.6; 2. Rex Farr, M; 3. Josh Lovell, JS.
400: 1. Peyton Welshans, JS, 51.7; 2. Zack Kendall, JS; 3. Isayah Minium, M.
400R: JS (Herr, Whitman, Meyers, Jordan), 52.7.
300IH: 1. Bellomo, JS, 43.7; 2. Ashton Krall, M; 3. Engle, JS.
800: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 2:06.3; 2. Nathan Horn, JS; 3. Francis, JS.
200: 1. X. Minium, M, 23.7; 2. Jordan, JS; 3. Whitman, JS.
3200: 1. Bickhart, M, 12:01.1; 2. Farr, M; 3. Aaron Treibley, M.
1600R: JS (Horn, Kendall, Bellomo, Welshans), 3:36.9.
Long jump: 1. Peter Bellomo, JS, 19-4 ½; 2. Max Meyers, JS; 3. Langdon, M.
Triple jump: 1. Meyers, JS, 41-6 ½; X. Minium, M; 3. Krall, M.
High jump: 1. Langdon, M, 5-10; 2. AJ Wendt, M; 3. Engle, JS.
Pole vault: 1. N. Bellomo, JS, 13-0; 2. Wendt, M; 3. Silas Crouch, JS.
Shot put: 1. P. Bellomo, JS, 49-1; 2. Charlie Frantz, JS; 3. Engle, JS.
Discus: 1. P. Bellomo, JS, 129-5; 2. Frantz, JS; 3. John Hackenburg, M.
Javelin: 1. P. Bellomo, JS, 183-0; 2. Connor Snyder, M; 3. Jace Brandt, M.
Girls
Jersey Shore 76.5, Milton 73.5
at Jersey Shore
3200R: JS (Miller, Dincher, B. Hartman, R. Hartman), 10:49.7.
100H: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, M, 17.3; 2. Lydia Crawford, M; 3. Josie Gerst, JS.
100: 1. Abby Corson, JS, 13.3; 2. (tie) Anna Sick, JS, and Camron Roush, M.
1600: 1. Sammy Roarty, M, 5:56.7; 2. Cailyn Schall, JS; 3. Jayden Mather, M.
400: 1. Sick, JS, 1:05.1; 2. Corson, JS; 3. Emma East, M.
400R: Milton, 53.4
300H: 1. Lopez, M, 49.4; 2. Kendall Bubb, JS; 3. Crawford, M.
800: 1. Roarty, M, 2:33.3; 2. Rachel Hartman, JS; 3. Schall, JS.
200: 1. Corson, JS, 27.1; 2. Sick, JS; 3. Roush, M.
3200: 1. B. Hartman, JS, 13:26.7; 2. East, M; 3. Mather, M.
1600R: JS (Sick, Butzler, Schall, Dincher), 4:28.6.
Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 14-4 ½; 2. Corson, JS; 3. Jayanah Jones, M.
Triple jump: 1. Dewyer, M, 30-8; 2. Elizabeth Schrock, M; 3. Dincher, JS.
High jump: 1. Dincher, JS, 4-10; 2. Jones, M; 3. (tie) Welshans, JS, and Keturah Rice, M.
Pole vault: 1. Mo Reiner, M, 7-6; 2. Kelise Morales, M; 3. Lilly Branton, JS.
Shot put: 1. Bailee Stroup, JS, 30-11; 2. Nina Steppe, JS; 3. Allasandra DiCostanzo, M.
Discus: 1. Alison Bilbay, JS, 96-6; 2. Olivia Spotts, JS; 3. Steppe, JS.
Javelin: 1. Reiner, M, 123-9; 2. Lopez, M; 3. Amelia Gainer, M.
