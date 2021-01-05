On this date 13 years ago, two of the better teams from recent history — with some of the program’s best all-time players — hooked up in a hoops matchup in Milton.
The homestanding Black Panthers, led by Tony Fannick, fell to visiting Mifflinburg, led by Keith Fogel, 52-47.
Fogel finished with a game-high 27 points and Fannick led the Panthers with 24 points and 13 rebounds, each player accounting for more than half their team’s total points scored. Tyler Wiand added 11 for the Wildcats.
Later in the month, the two met again in Mifflinburg, where the homestanding ‘Cats topped Milton again, 65-61, in overtime. Mark Musser led the ‘Cats with 18 while Fogel added 17 and Levi Finsterbush had 10. Fannick had a game-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds. Jesse Garcia added 13 for Milton.
While Mifflinburg swept the regular-season series, Milton took the district title that season with a win over Shamokin. The Indians ousted Mifflinburg in the semifinal round as Milton topped Danville.
Fannick scored the game winner with 4.4 ticks left as Milton Coach Tony Fannick bagged his 12th district title, and his 550th career win.
Fannick finished with 24 points, and Garcia added 15. Shamokin got 24 from Frank Marcinek.
Fannick would go on to become Milton’s all-time leading scorer with 2,234 career points while Fogel would tally 1,572 career points at Mifflinburg. Both went on to play collegiate hoops, Fannick at Mansfield and Fogel at Elizabethtown, where he again scored 1,000 career points.
On this date 25 years ago, Bucknell senior standout wrestler Bobby Ferraro tallied his 100th career victory as he claimed three matches at the quardrangular at Bloomsburg University. With the wins, Ferraro moved to 102-19-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.