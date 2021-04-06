SELINSGROVE — Right from the outset, the Mifflinburg Wildcats were in trouble.
Despite having powerful lefty Cade Dressler on the mound in their season-opening matchup against Selinsgrove on Monday, the Seals took it right to Mifflinburg in the first inning.
Selinsgrove scored five runs to open the game and it never looked back. The Seals built onto their lead from there to take an 11-1, five-inning victory over the Wildcats in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest.
The Seals’ Ryan Reich out-dueled Dressler on the day as Selinsgrove’s hurler held Mifflinburg (0-1 overall and HAC-I) to just one hit in addition to throwing seven strikeouts.
“We’re going to struggle at times (this season), and (Reich) is a good pitcher. We didn’t do the things (we needed to). Our pitching struggled a little bit and we couldn’t get the ball down, and (Reich silenced our bats),” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church.
“And that’s just the way it is. That’s baseball. That’s a good learning experience for our kids. (Selinsgrove) has been on the field twice this year and played two games, and we haven’t played any except two scrimmages.”
Dressler struggled with his location early, and Selinsgrove (2-1, 2-0) made him pay.
An RBI double by Teague Hoover and a two-run single from Gannon Steimling highlighted a five-run first inning for the Seals, who were also aided by a couple of misplayed balls by the Wildcats.
“Yeah, they jumped on Cade early. Cade wasn’t (throwing the ball to the right spots location-wise) — he was throwing the ball down the middle,” said coach Church. “Selinsgrove was crushing him because they were sitting fastball, and that’s going to happen. That’s baseball.”
A solo home run by Teague Hoover in the second made the score 6-0, but in the following inning Mifflinburg finally got on the board as Liam Church hit an RBI single that brought home Andrew Diehl.
Two more runs by Selinsgrove followed in the third, and then in the fourth the Seals pushed three more runs across on an RBI single by Randy Richter as well as a couple of passed balls.
“That was disappointing. We didn’t see a passed ball all night, and then (Lucas Whittaker) lackadaisically let two balls go off this mitt,” said coach Church. “But those things we can fix. I can fix that, so that’s okay and I can deal with that.
“Other things to fix are we need to get people on base, we got to know the pitchers (are going to throw) around the plate, and we got to swing the bats and put the ball in play,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
However, coach Church expects his team to be back (the Wildcats next play at Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday), and he’s glad his players got the requisite ugly loss out of the way early.
“The ball bounced Selinsgrove’s way today, but we’ll be back. I’m sure we will, and we’ll meet them the next time,” he said. “It’s good to have a game in like this and get it out of the way. Let the kids have a heartbeat and we can go and talk to them (today), and that’s what I’m going to go.”
Selinsgrove 11, Mifflinburg 1 (5 innings)at Selinsgrove
