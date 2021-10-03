LEWISBURG – The Bucknell football team rallied to defeat Cornell, 21-10, on Saturday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex.
The Bison (1-3) scored two unanswered touchdowns during the fourth quarter to pull away from the Big Red (0-3, 0-1 Ivy) in their Homecoming game. Bucknell’s defense generated four key turnovers, including two by Jonathan Searcy that halted Cornell drives in the red zone.
Nick Semptimphelter threw for 85 yards and one touchdown while also running for a score; both his touchdown throw and run were the first of his career. Tyler Beverett posted 61 yards through the air and added 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Coleman Bennett (41) and Owens (49) were the Bison leaders in rushing yards and receiving yards respectively. Jared Cooper finished second on the team in both rushing yards (36) and receiving yards (31) while Christian Spugnardi had his first career TD catch.
Ben Allen (9), Brent Jackson (9) and Jonathan Searcy (8) were Bucknell’s top three tacklers. Alex Smith Jr. added a sack while Pringle registered three pass breakups, which tied Cornell’s total number. Overall, the Bison logged seven tackles for a loss of 26 yards.
Bucknell held advantages in time of possession (31:44-28:16) and rushing yards (97-34) while the Big Red led in total offense (340-243) and passing yards (306-146); the teams finished tied in first downs (15-15). The Bison, who held Cornell without a sack, went 3-for-3 on their trips to the red zone. They also went 2-for-3 on fourth downs, with each successful fourth down conversion occurring during a fourth quarter scoring drive.
Bucknell moved to 45-47-5 all-time on Homecoming, also snapping a 13-game losing streak to non-conference foes that dated back to 2018. Entering the game, Bison’s last win over a non-conference foe was their 28-16 decision over Cornell on Oct. 14, 2017.
Bucknell next opens Patriot League play Saturday at Lafayette.
