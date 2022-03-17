MILL HALL — Lewisburg opened the season on the wrong side of the win-loss column as Central Mountain swept the singles matches to take the Heartland-I victory Wednesday.
Getting the win for Lewisburg (0-1) was the No. 2 doubles team of Will Cecchini and Grant Rowe. They beat Leisher Gugino and Lucas Porter, 6-1, 7-5.
Central Mountain 4, Lewisburg 1
at Central Mountain
Singles
1. David Lindsay (CM) def. Eddie Monaco, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Asher Talbot (CM) def. Sar Vishwakarma, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Jackson Walker-Nate Brinker (CM) def. Matt Rawson-Erich Stiner, 6-3, 6-4.
2. Will Cecchini-Grant Rowe (L) def. Leisher Gugino-Lucas Porter, 6-1, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.